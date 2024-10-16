How Gen Z fell in love with cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is the latest food trend to take Gen Z by storm – praised as the ultimate high-protein ingredient when cooking.

While cottage cheese has been a historically divisive food, the younger generation has taken a liking to it, praising it for having excellent nutritional benefits while remaining relatively low in cost.

Made from semi-skimmed milk, the food has low fat and carbohydrate content, which has made it a staple for dieters for decades, while remaining high in protein.

One dairy farm has experienced the cottage cheese boom first hand, reporting a surge in sales of the product over the last year.

Graham’s Family Dairy, a producer in Scotland, said sales of cottage cheese had risen by more than a third over the last 14 months.

“This last 14 months with cottage cheese has seen phenomenal growth,” Robert Graham, the company’s managing director, said.

“That’s great but it’s such big numbers that it has presented some challenges around just making sure that we are hitting the customer demand.

“We have done a lot of capital expenditure on that front to meet forward growth.”

The demand for cottage cheese has been in part responsible for the Grahams’ business making a profit of £2.8 million last year.

Last year, the firm’s sales of high-protein products and Skyr – a protein-rich yoghurt – overtook its sales of conventional milk in major supermarkets for the first time.

The growing appetite for cottage cheese has been driven by viral recipes on TikTok, with social media influencers sharing different ways to prepare the dish.

Among the recipes to go viral is nutrition influencer Emily English’s twist on avocado toast, which adds cottage cheese and warmed honey mixed with chilli flakes on top.

Dean Harper, a private chef who runs caterers Harper Fine Dining, said that cottage cheese is a versatile ingredient that can be used in many recipes.

He told the BBC: “You can use cottage cheese in lasagne, brownies, and flatbreads. In lasagne, it’s a marvellous substitute for ricotta, blending beautifully with rich tomato sauces and holding up well during baking.

“For brownies, the moisture from cottage cheese can create a remarkably fudgy texture with a hint of tanginess that cuts through the sweetness, crafting a sophisticated flavour profile.”

Harper added: “Caution is advised in dishes requiring a smooth, velvety finish, such as delicate custards or soufflés.

“The inherent texture of cottage cheese might not break down completely, potentially compromising the desired consistency.”