Gen Z Men, Why Do You Think Your Peers Are Growing More Conservative?

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won over the majority of Gen Z men who voted, receiving 56% of their votes.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

So, we're asking Gen Z men in the BuzzFeed Community for their perspective on this shift to the right. If you're a man who is 27 years old or younger, why do you think young men are becoming more conservative?

Perhaps as a Gen Z man, you and your friends appreciated Donald Trump's "tough guy" persona as a candidate.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

Maybe you believe that famous male celebrities who Gen Z men admire have become publicly more conservative.

Maybe you've seen Gen Z men around you express anger about things like the #MeToo movement, and how they feel targeted by a changing societal dynamic.

Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images

Or perhaps, you believe Gen Z men have been bombarded with right-wing content online.

SYFY / Getty Images

Gen Z men, we want to hear your view. Let us know why you think your peers are shifting to the right in the comments below or via this anonymous Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming post.