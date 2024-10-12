Gene Simmons defends remarks he made as “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge: 'Everybody had a great time'

"I stand by every word," the rocker said.

Gene Simmons was made for loving the Dancing With the Stars season 33 couples — and he's not apologizing for it.

The KISS frontman raised eyebrows on Tuesday night's "Hair Metal" episode of the dance competition. As a guest judge, he spent much of his time commenting on the appearance of the female dancers, calling pro Witney Carson "one of the most beautiful women on the planet" and telling contestant Chandler Kinney, who is only 24, that she "fogged up" his glasses.

Related: Dancing With the Stars recap: There's a new frontrunner after Hair Metal Night rocks the ballroom

But despite plenty of online backlash, Simmons is defending his remarks. "The media is clickbait," he told the Daily Mail. "I stand by every word I said. I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great. Watch the show."

Disney/Eric McCandless Gene Simmons on 'Dancing With the Stars'

"It was a lot of fun," Simmons continued. "Everybody's got something to say. Watch the show, it was a lot of fun. Everybody had a great time."

But did they? Carson looked visibly uncomfortable at Simmons' words during the broadcast, during which he told her and partner Danny Amendola, "It's difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot."

Related: DWTS guest judge Gene Simmons booed for low Reginald VelJohnson score

"You move me, not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face," he also told Kinney during his critique of her dance with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Simmons admitted on air that he knows nothing about dance technique and was not using that as a measure in his scoring. Instead, it often seemed like he was awarding scores based on how attractive he deemed a contestant or their partner. Notably, he gave out season 33's first 10 to Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko. Nader is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, who began her routine on Tuesday night with a bit of pole dancing.

Disney/Eric McCandless Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Gene Simmons and Bruno Tonioli on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Related: See every Dancing With the Stars season 33 elimination

Host Alfonso Ribeiro didn't seem too pleased with Simmons' remarks, which many viewers were decrying as "creepy" online. When Simmons told contestant Phaedra Parks, "Settle down. It's a family show," Ribeiro rebutted, "Oh, NOW, you care."

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to ABC with a request for comment. A representative for Simmons' did not immediately respond to EW's inquiry.

Next week, the show will feature a "Dedication Night" theme with each celebrity contestant dedicating their performance to someone important in their life. Mark Ballas, a former pro and three-time Mirrorball champion, will serve as a guest judge, bringing plenty of experiencing judging technique to the ballroom.

Related: Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran dedicating next Dancing With the Stars routine to Taylor Swift (exclusive)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.



Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.