General behind plan to relax Army security checks says force is ‘too hierarchical’

Britain’s second most senior general has said she wants to see less hierarchical behaviour and more “empowerment” in the Army.

Lt Gen Dame Sharon Nesmith, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, said in an interview that “just because we have lots of rank structure, doesn’t mean to say that we have to behave in a hierarchical way”.

Lt Gen Nesmith, tipped by some as future chief of the service, was the author of the controversial Army Race Action Plan which advocates easing security checks in order to drive diversity.

The document, disclosed by this newspaper last week, has been denounced as “dangerous madness” by former senior officers and prompted a “furious” Grant Shapps to order a review of diversity policies in the Ministry of Defence.

Lt Gen Nesmith, the most senior female Army officer and with overall responsibility for personnel, wrote a foreword to the Race Action Plan in which she stipulated its intention to “secure equality of opportunity for all from day one”.

Last night a former security minister said the general’s involvement showed that the ideas in the Race Action Plan came “right from the top” of the Army structure.

Last year she told The Centre for Army Leadership podcast her vision for a less hierarchical force.

“Just because we have a very clearly defined rank structure - and we do need that structure because it’s about command and leadership, and it’s about binding the scale of responsibility - but I don’t think that means that everything we do has to be slavishly done through the hierarchy,” she said.

“How do we make sure that’s not the case? Well, that’s where our empowerment comes in.”

She also spoke of bypassing traditional hierarchy through “lateral entry”, whereby candidates with in-demand skills can be recruited directly to non-junior roles, although added that the bottom-up model was likely to remain the “bedrock”.

Asked to name her most inspirational non-military leader, Lt Gen Nesmith said Jacinda Ardern, former prime minister of New Zealand.

“Not necessarily because I’m a fan of hers but because she’s a mum.

“She demonstrates her own personal leadership style and she’s ploughing her own track.”

Team should ‘forget their logins’

She also spoke of the importance of downtime for her close team, urging them to unwind so comprehensively that by the time they return from leave they have “forgotten their logins”.

A mother of two, Lt Gen Nesmith graduated from Sandhurst into the Royal Corps of Signals in 1992, going on to serve in the Balkans, Iraq and on other operations.

In 2014 she became the first woman to command a British Army Brigade.

She has spoken of the sexism she encountered early in her career, of learning to be “authentic”, and of finding her own way to succeed in a male-dominated environment.

Since being appointed Director Personnel in 2019 she has sat on the Army Board.

Recruitment crisis in Armed Forces

Three years ago she told a different podcast how, as a brigadier, she ordered her senior officers to practise laughter yoga in order to “set the right tone”.

“You, as a group, have infectious laughter in a yoga exercise manner that just lightens the mood.

“To their absolute credit, my very male testosterone-driven command team lived in the spirit of doing a bit of laughter yoga.

“I’m not sure they would ever thank me for it.”

As with the other services, the Army is facing a recruitment crisis, forcing leaders to question traditional practices in the hope of persuading more young people to join.

However, many have warned that Britain’s public institutions are also increasingly falling into the grip of “woke” ideologies on race and inclusion.

‘People aren’t slavishly obeying’

Lord West of Spithead, a former First Sea Lord and security minister under Gordon Brown, said: “In the military, one of the things we do is we like mission command.

“You say to people who are subordinate to you “this is what I want to achieve” and they go and achieve it.

“They do the same in their organisation, all the way down mission command.

“So people aren’t slavishly obeying.

“They know what the aim is, they know what the headmark is. And that’s good and that’s healthy.”

He said Lt Gen Nesmith’s involvement in the Race Action Plan proved it was Army policy.

“Now they can’t pretend it’s some civilian down in the boondocks who’s made it all up.”

A Whitehall source pointed to the review announced by Mr Shapps last week, saying: “Certainly the things she wrote will come under the auspices of the review as to whether it is a good use of resources.”

The MoD declined to comment.