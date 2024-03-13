General Charles de Gaulle's son, Philippe, dies aged 102

Admiral Philippe de Gaulle, the eldest son of General Charles de Gaulle, has died in Paris at the age of 102, his family has said.

According to Philippe de Gaulle's son, Yves: "He died on Tuesday night at the Institution Nationale des Invalides, where he had been a resident for two years."

"We salute the memory of a formidable father and a great Frenchman, whose sense of duty was equalled only by his elegance and modesty.

"Vision, honour and simplicity – that is what Gaullism is all about", wrote Pierre de Gaulle, another of the admiral's sons, on social media.

Illustrious career

Born on 28 December 1921 in Paris, Philippe de Gaulle – a former student of the Ecole Navale – joined the Free French Naval Forces in 1940.

As an ensign, he took part in campaigns in the North Atlantic until 1944, then in the liberation of France from 1944 to 1945 as part of the Leclerc division.

De Gaulle was promoted to lieutenant in 1948, corvette captain in 1956 and finally admiral in 1980. He ended his military career two years later.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Daniel Cordier, WWII hero who "took every risk" for France, dies aged 100

France's last surviving WWII Resistance hero dies aged 101

A man of inspiration: France honours Charles de Gaulle 50 years after death