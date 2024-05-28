General election 2024: What happens next?

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House, is likely to be unopposed in his constituency on July 4 - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Parliament was prorogued on Friday and dissolved this week after Rishi Sunak called the general election for July 4.

The Prime Minister spoke to the King last Wednesday afternoon to request the dissolution of Parliament, which was granted by the monarch.

The decision about when to call the general election rested entirely with Mr Sunak after the repeal of Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

This would have given him flexibility to trigger a national poll at any time until January 2025. His choice of election date means he will have been in No 10 for 618 days by polling day.

Prorogation took place on May 24 followed by dissolution on May 30.

This is in line with the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act, which was passed in 2022 and means that polling day takes place 25 working days after Parliament was dissolved.

This means the process of “wash-up” – which takes place between Mr Sunak calling the election and prorogation – only lasted for a few days.

Wash-up involved deals taking place between party whips about which Bills were nodded through and the legislation that was dropped.

With the agreement of both major political parties, the Victims and Prisoners Bill was introduced which established the process of compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal in the wake of a damning report.

Among the legislation that was not introduced prior to the election was the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which would have increased the smoking age by one year every year as well as banning disposable vapes.

All parliamentary business not finished in time for dissolution fell, including Bills that are yet to receive Royal Assent.

Now Parliament is dissolved, all 650 seats in the House of Commons will become vacant, meaning there are no longer any MPs.

This includes the seat held by Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the Commons, although convention dictates he will run for re-election unopposed.

While they may no longer be MPs, government ministers will stay in post and continue to run their departments. They will not be replaced until after the election takes place.

It is up to each party when to publish its manifesto, but an analysis by the Institute for Government shows that all Labour and Conservative manifestos since 1997 have been launched between 18 and 29 days before the election.

From May 30 onwards, the Civil Service will enter “purdah”, which will involve strict restrictions on the work of officials to ensure Whitehall resources are not being used for the benefit of any party in particular.

Voter registration is usually open until the 12th working day before polling day, which indicates that it will close towards the end of June.