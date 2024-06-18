General Election 2024 LIVE: Keir Starmer says Labour 'has no magic wand' as he's grilled on tax

Sir Keir Starmer is facing a grilling from voters on Tuesday morning as the Conservatives stepped up their claims that a Labour government would mean higher taxes.

The Labour leader is holding a phone-in with LBC giving voters the opportunity to ask him directly about his party’s plans for taxation, immigration and the cost of living crisis.

Elsewhere deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will take to the campaign trail to trumpet Labour's five-point plan to stop pub closures, accusing the Conservatives over the shuttering of 10 pubs a week since 2010.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to be campaigning in south-west England as his Environment Secretary accused Labour of treating farmers with "contempt".

The Tories have talked up their promises to rural communities, including increasing the farming budget to £1 billion and keeping inheritance tax relief for farmers.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has also stepped into the general election battle as the Tories continue to desperately try to stop voters deserting them for Nigel Farage’s Reform.

Mr Johnson was writing letters and doing campaign videos for some candidates, including in the so-called “Red Wall”.

In one for Alice Hopkin, Tory candidate in Normanton & Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, he warns voters against giving Sir Keir Starmer a “super-majority”.

His intervention comes as polls pointed to voters deserting the Conservatives for Reform in significant numbers, which could cost Rishi Sunak’s party dozens of seats.

It comes after Mr Farage launched Reform’s “contract” with voters labelling it the party's “first important step on the road to 2029”.

'Difficult decision' to not scrap two-child benefit limit, says Starmer

09:57 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has also been quizzed on LBC about why he would not scrap the two-child benefit limit.

The Labour leader said it had been a “difficult decision” to not scrap the policy.

He explains: “We don’t have a magic wand. There isn’t money available, everything has to be fully costed and fully funded.

“We are not able to do that... Child poverty is a driving issue. I think there are things we can do straight away in relation to housing, in relation to bills, the cost of living crisis.”

Pushed further on what he would do to solve the country’s housing crisis, he added: “We need more housing. We can not go on like this. I have been an MP for nine years half my mail bag of people contacting my constituency are parents with two or three children in a one or two bedroom flat.

“That is intolerable it means there are huge health issues and growing up issues and it means inevitably, and I have seen this so many times, by the time they are in their early teens there will be a letter from the school saying ‘your child isn’t doing very well because you have not got anywhere for them to do their homework.’

Labour plan is 'growth, growth, growth'

09:44 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour is taking a different direction towards the economy at this general election.

He tells LBC: “Labour leaders in the past might have come on saying ‘tax, tax, tax’ we are not going to do that. We are going for ‘growth, growth, growth’.

“The missing ingredient here is our economy has been flatlining for 14 years and we need to turn that around and get the growth we need.”

He adds: “If we had grown the economy in the last 14 years at the same rate as in the last Labour government we would have tens of billions of pounds for our public services.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer in a previous phone-in (PA Wire)

'None of plans require a tax rise' says Starmer

09:38 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer did not rule out a council tax band revaluation when asked about tax rises outside Labour's manifesto plans.

On LBC's call-in, the Labour leader was asked by Sid in Lincolnshire if his party would look to change council tax bands or consider changing tax arrangements for private pensions, after it ruled out increasing VAT, income tax, or national insurance.

"None of our plans require tax rises over and above the ones we have set out," Sir Keir said.

Pressed on whether this would include a council tax band revaluation, he said: "What I am not going to do is sit here two-and-a-bit weeks before the election and write the budgets for the next five years.

"What I can say is that none of our plans require a tax rise, and that is for a reason, and the reason is our focus in getting our economy going, on building, on growing, on raising living standards, on creating wealth."

Asked what he meant when he said he would not raise taxes for "working people", Sir Keir said: "The person I have in my mind when I say working people is people who earn their living, rely on our services, and don't really have the ability to write a cheque when they get into trouble."

'Don't strike during election period' Starmer asks doctors

09:36 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir has now had a call-in about how he would solve the junior doctor dispute.

He said it was “shocking” that junior doctors strikes have dragged on for so long and that a deal has not been reached between the government and unions.

The Labour leader says his party would take a different approach.

He said: “We would say to doctors don’t strike during the election campaign because we are very close to the opportunity for a different approach with a Labour government if we get over the line.

“Don’t strike as that causes all sorts of issues for all sorts of patients. We are asking doctors to call that action off.”

He adds that Labour will get in the room and negotiate with doctors but it can not afford its demand of a 35 per cent pay rise.

He says he will clear the NHS waiting list in five years if Labour enter government.

We have a 'botch deal' with the EU says Starmer

09:28 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has been asked what he thinks are the benefits of Brexit and the current deal with the EU.

He tells listeners: “As you probably know I voted Remain and campaigned for Remain but, as you know, we have left the EU and we are not rejoining.

“That means we are not going to rejoin the single market or custom’s union or reintroduce freedom of movement.

“I think the deal we have got is a botch deal, talk to any business, I was at Southampton Port yesterday, talk to anyone who works on the border and they will say they now have all sorts of checks and balances that aren’t necessary that they think can be improved.

“I’m in the business of making it easier for people. We would seek a better agreement.”

Sir Keir said he wants a better deal with the EU in areas such as trade, research and development, and security as well as help taking down “vile gangs” that are taking people across the channel in boats.

VAT on private school fees was 'a tough choice' says Starmer

09:20 , Jacob Phillips

One parent writes in to tell LBC that VAT on private school fees “feels like a super tax on me”. They ask the Labour leader “how come you know better than all these teachers?”

He responds: “I have got nothing against private schools and I understand that a lot of parents save hard and work hard to send their children to private schools because they have real aspiration for them.

“But I also understand that all parents have aspirations for their children, including parents who send their children to a state school.

“I want to make sure every single child, wherever they come from, whatever their background has the opportunity to get on in life and feel like success belongs to them.

“It is a tough choice there isn’t a lot of money but it is a choice we have made to make sure we have the money for teachers in our state secondary schools.”

Keir Starmer: 'we don't have a magic wand'

09:11 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has taken his first question from voters on LBC.

The Labour leader is asked about the true impact of plans to add VAT onto private school fees.

Sir Keir explains that the policy to recruit 6,500 teachers to state secondary schools is to prevent subjects like maths being taught by substitute teachers or PE teachers.

He adds that “money is tight, we don’t have a magic wand” and that Labour would get rid of the VAT break on private schools.

The Labour leader adds that there will be an exemption for “anyone with special educational needs who is on a plan that requires them to be in a different kind of school”.

Farage claims Reform was "stitched up" over candidate vetting

08:47 , Jacob Phillips

Nigel Farage has claimed Reform UK has been "stitched up" by a firm it contracted to vet candidates.

The party has been hit by a series of revelations about the online activities of some of its would-be MPs, from links to a British fascist leader to suggestions the UK should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazis and admiration of Hitler's "brilliant" ability to inspire action.

Mr Farage said Reform had paid a "large sum of money" to the vetting firm, which he did not name, but claimed the party has been let down.

He told LBC Radio: "Have we had trouble with one or two candidates? Yes, we have.

"We paid a large sum of money to a well-known vetting company, and they didn't do the work.

"We have been stitched up politically, and that's given us problems. And I accept that and I'm sorry for that."

He dismissed as "utter nonsense" questions about candidate Jack Aaron, who is standing against Defence Secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, over comments about Hitler's personality traits.

Mr Aaron said in a social media post in 2022 that Hitler "was basically incoherent in his writing and rationale" but was "brilliant" at using specific personality traits "to inspire people into action".

Asked about the suggestion that Mr Aaron thought Hitler was "brilliant", Mr Farage said: "This is utter nonsense. It's rather like... if you asked me, you know, was Hitler a good public speaker? And I say yes - suddenly I'm a supporter.

"This is nonsense."

Nigel Farage launches Reform UK’s ‘contract’ with voters (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson steps in to the election battle

08:37 , Jacob Phillips

Boris Johnson has entered the general election battle as the Tories were desperately trying to stop voters deserting them for Nigel Farage’s Reform.

The former Prime Minister was writing letters and doing campaign videos for some candidates, including in the so-called “Red Wall”.

In one for Alice Hopkin, Tory candidate in Normanton & Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, he warns voters against giving Sir Keir Starmer a “super-majority”.

His intervention comes as polls pointed to voters deserting the Conservatives for Reform in significant numbers, which could cost Rishi Sunak’s party dozens of seats.

Read the full story here.

Huge thank you to @BorisJohnson for the endorsement.



Voters must decide if they want a Labour super majority or be represented by true Conservative MPs who will fight to end illegal migration, cut taxes and deliver the benefits of Brexit.



I am firmly committed to doing that. pic.twitter.com/cVVLGmwqJz — Alice Hopkin (@AliceMHopkin) June 17, 2024

Nigel Farage speaks about manifesto on LBC

08:23 , Jacob Phillips

Ahead of Sir Keir Starmer taking questions from LBC listeners Nigel Farage has been speaking to host Nick Ferrari.

When quizzed about how his “contract” with voters does not appear to balance the books, Mr Farage responded: “Every single party manifesto from last week all the experts said they they had black holes.

“Funnily enough some of the experts are saying our black hole is smaller than the Labour party’s.”

He added that Reform have put forward some radical ideas to change the country when it launched its plan for the country on Monday.

Speaking about Reform’s plans the right wing stalwart blamed a “population explosion” for putting pressure on the NHS and dubbed net zero policies as “absolutely crackers”.