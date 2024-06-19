General Election 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak suffers new London poll blow as PM grilled on phone-in

Rishi Sunak has dismissed billionaires abandoning the Tories by saying they "can afford Labour's tax rises".

Appearing on an LBC phone-in on Wednesday morning, he was asked about Phones4U founder John Caudwell and Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe throwing their weight behind Sir Keir Starmer's party.

The Prime Minister said: "They're two of Britain's richest men. They can probably afford Labour's tax rises."

It comes as new inflation figures handed Mr Sunak a pre-election boost, with the headline rate falling to 2% in May - down from 2.3% in April.

But a new poll suggests the Conservatives are facing a near wipeout in London, with the party’s seats falling from 20 to just 4.

The Prime Minister has faced a turbulent election campaign so far, with the entrance of Nigel Farage as Reform Party leader in the election race widely feared within the Conservatives to be eating away at their vote share.

On Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refused to directly rule out council tax increases under a Labour government in a similar LBC phone-in.

The Labour leader said he has no plans to put more financial pressure on working people and vowed that income tax, national insurance and VAT would not rise if he becomes Prime Minister next month.

But pressed about a raid on council taxes, he declined to promise the same.

Elsewhere, the SNP are set to launch their manifesto in Edinburgh from 11am where leader John Swinney will be joined by candidates and activists at Patina, a net zero building powered entirely by renewables.

Sunak: I won't apologise for being fortunate in life

09:13 , Josh Salisbury

In one of the final questions of the hour-long phone in, Mr Sunak was asked about being “richer than the King.”

He said he will not "apologise" for being "very fortunate in life".

"I'm very fortunate in my life. I have been, I'm not going to apologise for that," he said.

Presenter Nick Ferrari asked him about his apparently expensive taste in clothing.

"Not a single person has spoken to me about what I'm wearing," Mr Sunak said of the election campaign.

Chancellor faces 'knife edge' battle to keep seat

09:09 , Josh Salisbury

Jeremy Hunt said he faces a "knife edge" battle to win his seat in the face of a Liberal Democrat push to claim a high-profile scalp on July 4.

The Chancellor is standing in Godalming and Ash, a seat with a notional Conservative majority of more than 10,000.

But he said the newly-created Surrey seat was "very marginal", while the Lib Dems view it as their opportunity for a "Portillo moment" on election night.

In a reference to then-cabinet minister Michael Portillo's election loss in 1997, Mr Hunt was asked whether he faced a new Portillo moment.

He told broadcasters: "This is a very marginal constituency. I've always treated it as a marginal constituency.”

Sunak asked by terror victim's mother on Martyn's Law

08:58 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak is asked by Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017, about a new law to reduce the risk to the public from terrorism by the protection of public venues.

She asks why ‘Martyn’s Law’ has not been passed into law yet. Host Nick Ferarri asks whether he feels as if he has let Ms Murray down as a grieving mother.

Mr Sunak says he understands why she wanted the law introduced sooner in the last parliament, but that he wants to take the time to make sure the law works.

Caller accuses Sunak of being 'poundshop Farage'

08:51 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak is accused by caller Paul from Manchester of being a “poundshop Nigel Farage”.

The caller lists what he alleges are a series of failings by the Government against the LGBT+ community, saying it is stoking up a divisive culture war against trans people.

The PM responds: “I am very sorry to hear you’re feeling that way ... I don’t believe that at all, I care very much about making sure that people whatever their background are treated with sensitivity and compassion.”

Sunak: I am right on economy

08:47 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak is asked by Dan in Kent why people should trust he can win the election when he did not win a leadership bid against Liz Truss.

He says: “I was right in that Liz Truss election, and I am right on the economy now.”

He declines to say how he thinks the economy would be now if Truss had not won the leadership election.

PM says NHS waiting lists due to Covid

08:44 , Josh Salisbury

Host Nick Ferarri is now asking Mr Sunak about NHS waiting lists - which is one of Mr Sunak’s five key pledges.

Mr Sunak says that he is “confident” that NHS waiting lists will go down, blaming Covid for a backlog.

“We had a pandemic which meant something like six million referrals that would’ve happened didn’t happen. And with the best will in the world, that’s not going to be resolved overnight,” he says.

Cancer patient tells Sunak of problems into the NHS

08:39 , Josh Salisbury

The Prime Minister is asked by Theresa from Ladbroke Grove about the state of the NHS, saying the quality of care she has received for breast cancer “was horrible”.

She says her partner had better quality care for cancer a decade ago, who has since passed away.

“It’s frightening what’s happening in the National Health, and I want to know how you’re going to sort it out,” she asks.

Mr Sunak responds that he is sorry to hear about her situation and says that the Government has put more money into the NHS to get more oncologists.

Sunak grilled over Frank Hester donations

08:31 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak is asked about donations taken by the Conservatives from Frank Hester, who was alleged to have made inflammatory comments about Diane Abbott.

He insists the money could be taken, because Mr Hester apologised for the comments in question.

“I would also point out that Diane Abbott has also been readmitted into the Labour Party and she herself made some comments in the past that weren’t appropriate but she apologise for those and was readmitted back into the Labour Party after having the whip removed,” he says.

“Obviously in life there are degrees of things, but I think if you’ve made a mistake, you’ve honestly apologised for it and learned from it, I do think a society where forgiveness is something we can come together on is important.”

Sunak accused by caller of 'lying through your teeth'

08:27 , Josh Salisbury

Caller Ellen from Bethnal Green asks how the Conservatives can say the country is better for young people after 14 years.

Mr Sunak points to a pledges on house building and reintroducing Help to Buy, which he says will help young people get on the housing ladder.

He is asked why no-fault evictions have not yet been banned.

“I am sorry we couldn’t get that done, it’s in our manifesto and we’ll get it done if re-elected”, he says.

However, Ellen says he is “lying through your teeth,” and that none of the issues she mentioned have improved.

Sunak: My daughters are 'excited' National Service

08:23 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak is asked by 17-year-old caller Aayagi why she should do National Service.

Mr Sunak is proposing mandatory National Service in either a military commission or a volunteering post.

He insists that his daughters are “excited” by the prospect, and talks up the benefits of the proposed scheme.

“It allows you to be part of something bigger than yourself, it gives you meaning and purpose in life, and you will learn a set of practical skills that will serve you will,” he says.

Sunak dodges question on merger with Reform

08:19 , Josh Salisbury

Asked by caller Awad about the threat of Reform, Mr Sunak claims he is one of two people who is going to be Prime Minister, saying a vote for Nigel Farage is a vote for Labour.

He does not directly answer the caller’s question about whether Reform could enter or merge with the Conservatives after the election.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said the party should welcome Nigel Farage into the fold.

Pressed on Reform being ahead in some polls, Mr Sunak responds: “When people vote on July 4, they’re not voting on a set of polls, they’re voting based on who they think is the right person to lead our country.”

He adds that he is running against Reform, but refuses to say yes or not to whether he would welcome Farage into the fold.

Sunak: I'll serve five years as a backbencher

08:14 , Josh Salisbury

Asked by caller Heidi whether he will serve a five term as a backbencher if elected as an MP, Mr Sunak insists he will.

It comes amid speculation from some critics that he intends to leave politics if he does not secure a majority on July 4.

Mr Sunak says: “Obviously, I have to win first and that’s up to my constituents in Richmond, but I very much hope that I have the chance to represent them for another Parliament and I love doing that job and of course I’ll do that.”

Sunak refuses to give campaign a rating

08:11 , Josh Salisbury

Asked how many points out of ten he would give his campaign, Mr Sunak refuses to give it a rating.

He says: “That’s for the voters to judge on July 4. I’m focused on doing the best job I can, working as hard as a I can, talking to as many people as I can about the choice for the future.”

He is also asked about two major donors switching support from the Tories to Labour - John Cauldwell and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“They’re two of Britain’s richest men, they can probably afford Labour’s tax rises, but for tens of millions of people who are working really hard, they can’t,” he responds.

Sunak claims he is 'energised' by campaign

08:08 , Josh Salisbury

Mr Sunak has taken his first question from the public - with a caller Amanda asking how well he thinks the campaign is going.

The PM says he is “really energised” to talk to the country about the choice at the election, claiming Labour will put up taxes.

He is pressed by host Nick Ferarri on the poor state of the polls, but responds: “The only poll that matters is the one on July 4.”

The caller Amanda says she does not think the campaign is going well, saying she is not enamoured by any of the campaigns on offer.

Sunak: Inflation fall is good news

08:04 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has begun taking questions on a live phone-in on LBC.

He is asked on the new inflation figures - and responds “it’s very good news”.

“We’ve stuck to the plan, taken action, and we’ve got inflation back to target”, he says, adding he wants to cut taxes.

Sunak: Inflation fall is great news

07:50 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak said the fall in inflation was "great news" but warned that it could rise again if Labour won the General Election.

The Prime Minister said: "Great news this morning that inflation is back to normal at 2%. That's lower than Germany, France and America.

"When I became Prime Minister, inflation was at 11%. But we took bold action. We stuck to a clear plan and that's why the economy has now turned a corner.

“So, let's not put all that progress at risk with Labour. All they would do is spend a load of money, push up inflation and cost every working family £2,000 in higher taxes."

Labour has rejected the Tory claim that it is planning £2,000 of tax rises.

Boris Johnson 'campaigning for Conservatives', says Stride

07:45 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson is "clearly an asset" to the Tory General Election campaign, Mel Stride has claimed.

Mr Johnson has been filming videos for some candidates to give his backing, but has yet to appear on the campaign trail. According to his wife’s Instagram page, he has recently been holidaying in Italy as the election campaign is underway.

But the Work and Pensions Secretary told Sky News: "I think he is campaigning ... I mean, Boris is clearly an asset to the campaign, he clearly chosen to get involved and he's clearly urging people to vote Conservatives."

633,000 register to vote on final day

07:27 , Josh Salisbury

Some 632,863 applications to register to vote were submitted on Tuesday, the last day before the deadline, Government figures show.

The number is just below the 659,666 applications that were submitted on the deadline day ahead of the 2019 general election.

More than 2.7 million applications to vote were submitted from May 23, the first full day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, to June 18.

Conservatives offering unfunded spending commitments, claims Reeves

07:15 , Josh Salisbury

The fall in inflation is likely to be seized on by the Conservatives as a sign their economic plan is working.

It may even lead to the Bank of England cutting interest rates.

But Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "After 14 years of economic chaos under the Conservatives, working people are worse off.

"All the Conservatives are offering is a desperate wish list of unfunded spending promises that will mean £4,800 more on people's mortgages.”

The Tories have denied they have unfunded promises which could push up interest rates in the way Labour claims.

Inflation falls in boost for Sunak

07:09 , Josh Salisbury

In a boost to Rishi Sunak, the rate of inflation has returned to the annual 2% target for the first time in nearly three years.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation fell to 2% in May from 2.3% in April.

It will come as good news to Mr Sunak, who made tackling inflation one of his five ‘key pledges’ to voters, alongside cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping small boat crossings.

The fall in the rate of inflation still means prices are rising, but at a lower rater than they were before.

Sunak to appear on LBC phone-in

07:05 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s political developments. As a reminder, here are some of the things we’re expecting today:

- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will appear on a phone-in on LBC from 8am. Mr Sunak will then be in Suffolk on a campaign visit.

- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves to visit a supermarket in Wiltshire at around 9am

- The SNP will launch their manifesto in Edinburgh where leader John Swinney will be joined by candidates at 11am.

- The final number of those registered to vote will be published later today.