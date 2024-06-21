General Election 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak launches personal attack on Sir Keir Starmer as he unveils Welsh Tory manifesto

Rishi Sunak launched a personal attack on Sir Keir Starmer as he argued the Labour leader does not “deserve to decide your future”.Launching the Welsh Tory manifesto at an event in north Wales, the Prime Minister said: “This is a man who tried to overturn the result of the Brexit referendum, who twice urged everyone to make Jeremy Corbyn prime minister and who ran on a series of pledges to be Labour leader that he cynically then abandoned.

“My friends, because he has such a past he doesn’t deserve to decide your future.”

Mr Sunak also urged voters not to allow Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party to “waltz into office”.

It comes after Mr Sunak faced tough questions over the alleged Tory election betting scandal on a BBC Question Time Leaders’ Special on Thursday evening.

He said Tory figures who are found to have broken betting rules "should face the full force of the law" and will be "booted out" of the party.

With just two weeks until polling day, a string of people with links to the Conservative Party, including two MP candidates and Tory HQ’s director of campaigns are caught up in allegations about gambling on the timing of the July 4 contest.Follow the latest updates from the general election campaign below.

Sunak urges public not to 'sleepwalk to July 4'

Rishi Sunak has urged the public not to “sleepwalk to July 4”, adding the General Election was “not a by-election”.

Speaking at the launch of the Conservatives’ manifesto for Wales, the Prime Minister said: “I warn you, don’t fall into Labour’s trap, don’t sleepwalk to July 4.

“I know you want to send us a message, but this is not a by-election. It will determine who governs our country for the next five years and potentially much longer.

“For if Labour get in they will change the rules so it’s much harder to ever get them out. They want to give 16-year-olds a vote not because on principle they think that they are adults, but because they think they’ll vote for them.

“Once they have got power they will change every rule to make sure that they keep it. We can’t let that happen, friends, and it’s only we Conservatives who can stop it.”

Conceding that voters had “frustrations” with the Government, Mr Sunak added: “I have heard you, but once you have handed Keir Starmer and Labour a blank cheque, you cannot get it back.”

Sunak: Do not let Labour ‘waltz into office’

Rishi Sunak has urged voters not to let Labour “waltz into office without scrutinising them”.

Speaking at the launch of the Welsh Conservative manifesto, the Prime Minister hit out at Sir Keir Starmer’s “constant U-turns”.

“Do not let Labour waltz into office without scrutinising them,” he said.

“Do you really know what you’re going to get with Labour?”

He said a “government must make long-term decisions” but asked how Labour could when they have “changed their mind” on major issues.

On Sir Keir, Mr Sunak said: “Because he has such a past, he doesn’t deserve to decide your future.”

Rural health ‘in crisis’ as SNP focus on central belt, Tories claim

Rural healthcare is “in crisis”, the Tories have claimed, as the party accused the SNP of focusing too heavily on the central belt.

During a campaign visit in the Scottish Borders, Scottish Tory candidate for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Lamont laid out his party’s plan to improve rural healthcare.

The plan included a ban on the closure of rural health care services, a review into recently closed facilities and the recruitment of 1,000 more GPs.

Health is devolved to Scotland, meaning the July 4 election will have little impact on the NHS north of the border, except for potential increases in funding where spending rises in England.

“Rural healthcare in Scotland is in crisis, with patients suffering from lengthy waiting times and difficulties accessing essential services,” Mr Lamont said.

“As usual, the SNP are fixated on Scotland’s biggest cities and the central belt at the expense of everywhere else in the country.

“They don’t focus on the top priorities of people in the Borders or other rural areas across Scotland.

“Community hospitals and vital healthcare services are under threat because of a lack of SNP investment.”

Pictured: Sir Ed Davey has a go at drawing during visit to Harrogate College

Jeremy Corbyn plans to break canvassing records

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he is attempting to break canvassing records this weekend, by knocking on every door in the constituency where he is standing, in 36 hours.

He will be joined by a number of speakers and campaigners as part of a “mass canvassing operation” in Islington North, where he is standing as an independent candidate.

Last weekend, Mr Corbyn was joined by about 300 volunteers, but he said he will need at least 1,000 this weekend to achieve what he described as an “unprecedented canvassing feat”.

He said: “Labour has the data. They have the resources. They have the head start. There is only one way we can compete with the Labour machine: people-power.

“Every door, every day and every conversation counts. We know that if we reach every voter in Islington North, we can win.

“This is a monumental challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to make history, and to be part of a campaign that offers something very precious: hope.”

Those who break gambling rules should be ‘kicked out’ of Tories, minister insists

Any Tory figures found to have broken gambling rules should be “kicked out” of the party, a Cabinet minister said as he argued against suspensions while the investigation is ongoing.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies claimed it is “quite difficult to suspend somebody in the middle of an election campaign anyway” as he said the process should be allowed to take its course.

Mr Davies also said he has “absolutely no idea” if any more names are expected to emerge in connection with the Gambling Commission probe, adding: “I haven’t made any bets on anything for many years.”

His remarks follow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisting he was “incredibly angry to learn” of the allegations that a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or No 10 bet on the timing of the July 4 contest before he announced it.

Private sector growth hits seven-month low as election puts pause on spending

The UK’s private sector grew at its slowest rate for seven months in June, as goods and services inflation remained stubbornly high and firms put spending decisions on hold until after the General Election.

The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.7 in June, down from 53 in May. The figures are based on preliminary data.

Any score below 50 indicates that activity is contracting, and any score above means it is growing.

The UK’s services sector dragged the rest of the private sector down, as growth slowed for the second month running, showing a reading of 51.2 for June.

Lord Kinnock says Tories ‘shrivelled’ then ‘crashed’ UK economy

Lord Kinnock has claimed that the Tories had “shrivelled” and subsequently “crashed” the UK economy.

The former Labour Party leader said: “The Conservatives first shrivelled the economy and then they crashed it with a mad Budget and sent mortgages and interest rates zooming upwards.

“They are stuck there. That is not national prudence. That is national pillage. And it is what we have come to expect from the Tories.”

Rayner questioned on past support for Jeremy Corbyn

On why she previously said she was “absolutely gutted” to hear Jeremy Corbyn had been suspended from the Labour Party,deputy leader Angela Rayner told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Since then we’ve seen that Jeremy Corbyn hasn’t really acted in a way that would have been in keeping with the Labour Party.

“He’s now standing against the Labour Party so therefore he’s not a member of the Labour Party any more.”

Rayner says Labour should take 'some responsibility' for 'Tory chaos' for failing to defeat Johnson

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner suggested the party “takes some responsibility” for the “Tory chaos” after the 2019 election because of its failure to defeat Boris Johnson.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think the 2019 general election result, we got hammered by the electorate, I’m not going to put it any plainer than that, and we saw the devastation after that where Boris Johnson was elected and I think some of the feedback I got was that Labour didn’t offer an alternative.

“That period of time was not good for Labour, we didn’t get elected.”

Pressed on why Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer previously backed his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, before distancing himself, Ms Rayner said: “Keir is very clear that we were fighting for a Labour government, as was I at the time, and I think we all saw what happened after 2019 and what happened when Boris Johnson became prime minister – the parties, the unlawful behaviour, the sleaze, the scandal, the chaos as Liz Truss crashed our economy.

“We all feel a lot of guilt over the fact that we didn’t put a programme forward that the electorate would vote for and I think that’s why Keir feels uncomfortable.

“We’ve changed the Labour Party since then because we need a Labour Party that’s going to serve the British people because we’ve seen what happens when we had the Tory chaos and we take some responsibility for that because we lost the election.”

Labour will aim to deliver major transport schemes 25% faster and 20% cheaper

09:17 , Sami Quadri

Labour has announced it will aim to deliver major transport projects 25% faster and 20% cheaper than current levels if it wins the General Election.

The targets are based on the expected findings of a review into rail and urban transport infrastructure commissioned by the party and led by former Siemens UK boss Juergen Maier.

Labour said it will “apply industry-leading best practice to major transport projects from the start”, and publish a “long-term strategy for transport”.

The party accused the Conservatives of having a “broken approach to infrastructure”, claiming delays to large schemes have reached “unsustainable levels” which are “costing the taxpayer dearly”.

Labour NHS plans will 'save money', Rayner says

Angela Rayner said Labour’s plans for the NHS and social care workforce would save money, “never mind coming in cost neutral”.

Asked about the costs of Labour’s plans to improve retention in the NHS, the Labour deputy leader told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I actually think by having that workforce plan, and I’ve worked in the social care sector before, and I represented Unison members who worked in our NHS for years as a convenor as well, I actually think we could save money if we could do those reforms.

“If we could value the staff, if we can retain the staff so we’re not paying huge agency fees, I actually think we could save money, never mind coming in cost neutral.

“I think it’s a scandal that we’re spending so much money on agency fees and keeping people on trolleys in A&E because we don’t have the right support for people at the right time when they need it.”

Welsh secretary worried about Conservative Party's reputation following betting scandal

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies acknowledged he is worried about the impact on the Conservative Party’s reputation following allegations about betting on the timing of the General Election.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “On the morning that the election was called I was talking to civil servants and they said ‘Oh, have you heard this rumour?’ or words to that effect.

“But we didn’t know and very often in the past I’ve had conversations like that, so I didn’t know and I wasn’t certain, I think, until the PM called us in that afternoon, and I am in the Cabinet so you might have thought I’d have had some advance notice.”

Asked if he was worried about the reputation of the Tory Party on questions of ethics and integrity, particularly given the impact of the Partygate scandal, Mr Davies replied: “Well, of course I am.

“I took a decision when I entered the Wales Office as Secretary of State that I’d do two things immediately to set an example. The first was to get rid of the ministerial car, so I’ve been happily travelling around on the Tube ever since, which I don’t think is appropriate for all Cabinet ministers, by the way, because some of them have more security issues than I do.

“The second thing I did was to look round, notice there was alcohol in the building and ask for it all to be removed within 48 hours, for there to be no alcohol to be served at any official Wales Office events at all, and for nobody – including and of course especially myself – to be drinking alcohol at any official functions at any time of the day or night.”

Tories’ Welsh manifesto will ‘shift the dial’, says David TC Davies

David TC Davies said he believes the Tories’ Welsh manifesto will help to “shift the dial.”

Rishi Sunak and Mr Davies are scheduled to launch the Conservative Party’s blueprint for Wales at an event later this morning.

When asked by Sky News if he believed it will “shift the dial,” Mr Davies responded: “Yes, I am, because obviously I have done a lot of canvassing anyway within Wales, within Monmouthshire, and I know that there is a lot of criticism of the Labour government.

“We have had a Labour government in Wales now for 25 years. We have got longer waiting lists than people in England, we have got lower educational standards than people in England.

“We see money that has been given to the Welsh Labour government that is not being passed on for things like childcare, for example, 30 hours of free childcare, or business rates discounts for small businesses like pubs and restaurants. People are really, really fed up.”

Labour will combat ‘generation of misogynists’ with school programmes on sexism

The Labour Party will stamp out the “rising tide” of sexism by tackling the issue in schools, according to shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Ms Phillipson told the Daily Mail that a “generation of misogynists” will one day take hold unless urgent action is taken.

“I want to make sure that we have a generation of boys and young men who grow up respecting women rather than the growing levels of misogyny we are seeing at the moment,” she said.

Ms Phillipson said the best way to address the issue is to involve boys and men in finding the solution.

“We’ve seen some great work that has been under way about making sure that young men have peer-to-peer mentoring so that young men can support one another in challenging unacceptable attitudes towards women,” she said.

“I believe it is really important that young people have the critical thinking skills to be able to look at what is in front of them and make an assessment of that, which is where schools have to come in.”

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Friday

Rishi Sunak will visit Wales today to launch the Welsh Conservative manifesto as the general election campaign enters its fifth week.

The Prime Minister will speak in North Wales, supporting Andrew RT Davies.

After four days in England, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is heading to Scotland with his Scottish counterpart Anas Sarwar for a business visit.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will visit a target seat in Yorkshire this morning, followed by a campaign stop in a Tory "Blue Wall" constituency in Norfolk.

Nigel Farage will campaign in Clacton, aiming for a Commons seat in his eighth run for Parliament. His interview with the BBC's Nick Robinson will air this evening at 7 pm.

Teenagers who refuse National Service could forfeit driving licence, Sunak suggests

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has suggested that young people who refuse to participate in national service could lose their driving licences and be denied access to student loans.

He emphasised the need for "a set of sanctions and incentives" to ensure compliance with the new scheme proposed by the Tories.

When asked about enforcement, Sunak mentioned that the UK could adopt punitive measures similar to those used by other European nations. The Tories have included plans for a new national service scheme in their manifesto.

Sunak vows to boot out Tories found to have broken betting rules

Rishi Sunak said Tory figures who are found to have broken gambling rules “should face the full force of the law”, as he is likely to face further questions on the betting scandal engulfing his election campaign.

The Prime Minister said he was “incredibly angry to learn” of the allegations that a string of people with links to the Conservative Party or No 10 bet on the timing of the July 4 contest before he announced it.

Mr Sunak was asked during a bruising appearance on Thursday night’s BBC Question Time leaders’ special whether the betting allegations were “the absolute epitome of the lack of ethics” displayed by the Conservative Party in recent years.

The Prime Minister replied: “I was incredibly angry – incredibly angry – to learn of these allegations.

“It’s a really serious matter. It’s right that they’re being investigated properly by the relevant law enforcement authorities, including … a criminal investigation by the police.

“I want to be crystal clear that if anyone has broken the rules, they should face the full force of the law.”