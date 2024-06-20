General Election 2024 LIVE: Conservative candidates and campaign boss looked into over election betting

Pressure is mounting on beleaguered Rishi Sunak as the Gambling Commission looks into alleged election-date betting deep inside Tory HQ.

The Conservative Party confirmed this morning that its director of campaigns Tony Lee is now on a leave of absence, as the BBC reported that he too is being looked into for allegedly placing bets, along with his candidate wife and another Tory Commons hopeful.

Both Bristol North West candidate Laura Saunders and outgoing MP Craig Williams, who is the Tory candidate for Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, remain officially endorsed by CCHQ despite the probe.

But the Met police have arrested and suspended an officer who was serving in the Prime Minister’s personal security unit after he also allegedly bet on the timing of the election, before Mr Sunak made his shock announcement on May 22.

Already reeling from a string of devastating election polls, the PM was left facing difficult new questions from the Gambling Commission’s widening probe as he and Sir Keir Starmer prepared to square off at a BBC Question Time special along with Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney for the SNP and Sir Ed Davey for the Liberal Democrats.

Meanwhile YouGov forecast disastrous results for the Conservatives in London, with the party expected to hold on to only a handful of constituencies on the fringe of the capital.

12:31 , Jacob Phillips

Labour’s national campaign coordinator has written to the Prime Minister about the “growing number of individuals accused of making bets to try to profit from their inside knowledge” of the General Election announcement.

Pat McFadden wrote: “Can I ask you very simply why you think that a serving police officer should be suspended from his role, because of allegations that homemade a bet based on inside information, while the two colleagues of yours who so far stand accused of the same offence… are still being allowed to stand as Tory candidates in the election on July 4?”

Mr McFadden added that it appeared that “there is one rule for members of the Tory party, and another rule for everyone else.”

He continued: “No one is above the law and it is essential that the taint of corruption now surrounding the behaviour of some who may have known about the election date is properly investigated and punished.”

My letter to Rishi Sunak on the gambling scandal engulfing the Tory Party.



— Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) June 20, 2024

Betting allegations 'immoral and illegal' says Sir Ed Davey

11:42 , Jacob Phillips

The Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has labelled allegations about betting on the General Election date are “awful”.

Sir Ed told Sky News “The idea that you bet on something when you know the result - that is immoral. It is illegal and I can’t believe people at the top of the Conservative party are doing this and have allowed this to happen.

“This is corruption frankly and it needs to have a heavy hand from the top.”

The Liberal Democrat added that there should be a cabinet office inquiry into the incident.

He added: “I hope they come down heavy on those people who look like, I haven’t seen the details, they have acted illegally and immorally.”

Conservative Party director being looked into by Gambling Commission

11:30 , Jacob Phillips

Conservative Party director of campaigning Tony Lee is being looked into by the Gambling Commission, the BBC has reported.

Mr Lee took a leave of absence from his role on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the investigation is over an alleged bet related to the timing of the General Election.

He is married to the party's candidate in Bristol North West, Laura Saunders, who is also being looked into by the betting watchdog.

Starmer calls for Tory candidate to be suspended after bet allegations

11:29 , Jacob Phillips

If a Labour candidate had used inside information to place a bet on the election, "their feet would not have touched the floor" on the way out, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Asked about allegations Conservative candidate Laura Saunders had placed a bet on the date of the General Election, Sir Keir said: "This candidate should be suspended and it's very telling that Rishi Sunak has not already done that.

"If it was one of my candidates, they'd be gone and their feet would not have touched the floor.

"There's a wider point here that you touched on, which is we've now had 14 years of chaos, of division, of politics being about self-entitlement, and politics needs to be about service, about public service.

"That is one of the choices now going into this election - more of this, or turn the page, rebuild the country and return politics to service, and that's what I will do as Labour leader."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Persimmon Homes Germany Beck in York (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Gove concedes General Election victory would be 'a stretch'

11:18 , Jacob Phillips

Michael Gove has admitted a Conservative General Election victory would be "a stretch" in the latest blow to Rishi Sunak’s chances.

Asked by broadcasters whether he thought his party could win the vote, the Levelling Up Secretary said: "Yes. I mean, it's a stretch, but yes."

He added: "We are absolutely the underdogs. It's incredibly tough, we're up against it. But it is possible and you've got to believe that in order to ensure that you do the electorate a service.”

It comes after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps pleaded with voters last week not to give Sir Keir Starmer a “super-majority” in comments which may be seen as effectively conceding that the Tories will lose the general election.

Mr Gove pointed to polls which had previously indicated an incorrect winner, including Brexit polling in 2016, and added: "It's like in any contest, as the minutes tick down to the final whistle, then the scale of the challenge - the mountain - looks bigger.

“The difference between a sporting contest and an electoral one is, of course, some votes have been cast as postal ballots, but there are still people who are making up their mind.”

Britain's Levelling Up, Communities and Housing Secretary Michael Gove speaks to members of his team while travelling on the Conservative campaign bus in London (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gambling Commission investigation 'doesn't look great' says Gove

11:05 , Jacob Phillips

Michael Gove has conceded it "doesn't look great" for a parliamentary candidate and wife of the Tory director of campaigning to be facing a Gambling Commission investigation over an alleged bet on the General Election date.

Bristol North West candidate Laura Saunders, who is married to Tory campaign chief Tony Lee, is being investigated by the gambling regulator.

On the Tory campaign battle bus in London, Mr Gove told broadcasters: "Obviously, it doesn't look great. And, obviously, the conclusions lots of people are drawing are not at all great.

"But I don't know all the facts at the moment. I'd be loath to condemn without there being an investigation that's been concluded."

Rishi Sunak's parliamentary aide Craig Williams, who is standing in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, is also under investigation over a bet.

Mr Gove said: "The Gambling Commission are looking at Craig and also looking at Laura, and we'll see what the conclusions are."

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, speaks to members of his team whilst travelling on the conservative campaign bus (Getty Images)

Junior doctors offer Rishi Sunak 'final chance' to avoid fresh wave of strikes

10:49 , Jacob Phillips

Junior doctors have offered Rishi Sunak a "final chance" to avoid a fresh wave of strikes in their long-running dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that with a week until walkouts begin in England, the Prime Minister "only need make a commitment" in writing to a path to pay restoration that could be implemented should he form the next government.

The association said more money has been spent on strikes than resolving the dispute, describing the Prime Minister's attitude as making "zero financial sense".

The BMA has given the Prime Minister a ‘final chance’ to avoid fresh strikes (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Conservatives face tough fight to hang on in the capital

10:41 , Jacob Phillips

London is one of the few areas of the country where Labour is already in a very strong position, holding more than two-thirds of seats in the capital, and the election could see the party advance even further to make a string of gains.

A redrawing of boundaries means London now has 75 constituencies, up from 73 in 2019, and had the last election been fought on these new boundaries it is calculated the Labour would have won 52 seats, the Conservatives 20 and the Liberal Democrats three.

Notional results for the 2019 election based on the 2024 boundaries have also been calculated, in order to determine the scale of the challenge facing candidates this time, and it is these notional majorities that are used below.

The Evening Standard has published an interactive map of all the key battleground seats in the capital.

Find out more about the Tories chances in London here.

Tory director of campaigning took leave of absence on Wednesday

10:36 , Jacob Phillips

The Conservative Party has confirmed its director of campaigning Tony Lee took a leave of absence on Wednesday.

His wife, Laura Saunders, is being investigated by the Gambling Commission over an alleged bet on the election date.

A Conservative spokesman said: "The director of campaigning took a leave of absence from CCHQ yesterday."

'I have a lot of respect for Rachel Reeves' says Hunt

10:28 , Jacob Phillips

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he has “a lot of respect for Rachel Reeves”.

He said: “I like her as a person and I think what is the big difference between her approach if she becomes chancellor and my approach? It does boil down to tax."

The Chancellor added: "The Labour perspective is that they believe taxation is broadly a force for good, they believe that for social justice reasons, and they are content with tax levels as they are, in fact the Labour manifesto is actually planning to increase taxes by about £8 billion a year.

"If we're going to bring down taxes, and I'm speaking as the Chancellor who put them up and put them up significantly, it is a lot of hard work. It is a lot of discipline. But I think that is very, very important for our economic future."

Asked about the possibility of a Labour "supermajority", Mr Hunt said: "I think one of the challenges if Labour do win is going to be on tax and spend because all the pressure from the Labour Party, the labour movement, the unions is going to be to spend more.

"And in the end, increasing economic growth is a good medium, a long-term way to create more money for public services, but it's not going to make a difference in the next year or so, and so I think that may well end up, if that happens, with higher taxes."

He added: "I think there is also a concern that if Labour use that majority to give the vote to 16-year-olds, they could then create a situation in which they have a much larger inbuilt majority for a much longer period of time and I don't think that'll be helpful."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (left) speaking during the Times CEO summit 2024 in London (Jack Hill/The Times CEO summit/PA Wire)

Hunt thought call to be Chancellor from Liz Truss was a 'hoax'

09:53 , Jacob Phillips

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and his opposite number Rachel Reeves will both appear at the Times CEO summit in London on Thursday.Jeremy Hunt has already told the summit it is not "fair" to claim there is "sustained economic scarring" from Liz Truss's mini-budget.

The Chancellor told the Times CEO Summit: "It was one of the - well it was the most - dramatic week in my life in terms of decisions I had to take when I got that rather unexpected call from Liz Truss asking me to be Chancellor.

"Which I thought was a hoax and refused to take the call and could not imagine any situation ever where Liz Truss would actually ask me to be Chancellor, so that was a bit surreal, and then in that first week literally I'm picking the entire mini-budget.

"But I don't think it's fair to say that there was a sustained economic scarring from that. I think if you look at us now with lower inflation, higher growth than most major economies we're actually doing very well."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (PA Wire)

Lib Dems call for Sunak to suspend candidate under investigation

09:27 , Jacob Phillips

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to suspend Laura Saunders, the Conservative candidate in Bristol North West, after she was put under investigation by the Gambling Commission for a bet relating to the timing of the General Election.

The party’s deputy leader Daisy Cooper has said “it would be an utter disgrace if Conservative politicians were shown to be more focused on turning a quick buck rather than the needs of the country”.

Ms Cooper added: "Rishi Sunak must find his backbone and suspend Laura Saunders from the Conservative party whilst this investigation is ongoing.”

She continued: “The Conservative party has proven itself utterly unfit for office. Voters are sick to the back teeth of this endless carousel of chaos, sleaze and scandal.

"People across the country are crying out for change and that is why in many areas they are backing the Liberal Democrats to get a strong local champion that will take their issues right to the heart of Parliament and not take them for granted any longer."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has campaigned in the south-east England seat of Godalming and Ash (PA Wire)

'Pattern of cronyism' under Tories, says Labour frontbencher

09:17 , Jacob Phillips

A Labour frontbencher has described a "pattern of cronyism" under the Conservatives, following news a second Tory candidate is being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

Commenting on the reports, shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Sky News: "I think it does chip away at trust and confidence in the Government but in politics more widely, and we've had too much of that over the last 14 years.

"I sort of hesitate slightly but this appears with each one of these new allegations to be looking like a pattern of cronyism, if you like, with people benefiting directly potentially from information maybe passed on.

"I think it's really damaging to politics generally. We've got to have a different way of doing politics with integrity at its heart."

Asked how he would feel if a member of his team had placed such a bet, he said: "I think very angry. I don't think disappointment quite covers it."

Matthew Pennycook (Parliament UK)

Tory candidate being investigated over election betting married to party's campaign director

08:54 , Jacob Phillips

A Conservative candidate being investigated by the Gambling Commission over a bet relating to the timing of the General Election is married to the party’s Director of Campaigns.

The BBC has revealed that Laura Saunders, the party’s candidate in Bristol North West, is being looked into over an alleged bet.

It is not known when the bet was placed or for how much money.

The broadcaster has now revealed that the candidate is married to Tony Lee, who is the Conservative Party’s Director of Campaigns.

Saunders has not replied to the BBC’s request for comment.

A Conservative Party spokesman told the BBC: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of individuals. As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it wouldn’t be proper to comment further, until any process is concluded.”

'We're not in Fergie time yet' says Gove

08:41 , Jacob Phillips

Michael Gove has insisted there was still time for the Conservatives to defy the polls, saying: "We're not in 'Fergie time' yet."

The Cabinet minister told Sky News: "There are opinion polls, as I've acknowledged and as we both know, that are not great, but it's not the 90th minute, we're not in 'Fergie time' yet.

"There is still an opportunity for us to make these arguments and as we make these arguments my experience - and I know it's just me and a range of seats, not every seat in the country - my experience is that when you do talk to voters, outline some of the tax dangers, outline some of Labour's plans for the future, then people do think twice and people do recognise that by voting Conservatives you are both ensuring that there is a strong Conservative voice in Parliament, but also you are doing everything you can to prevent a series of tax increases that won't just hit pensioners and first-time buyers, but also will hit the economy in the guts."

He added: "I'm a Scotland fan, so you wait until the final whistle.

"Sometimes it looks as though the odds are against you, but you keep on fighting."

Michael Gove has announced he will not be standing at the General Election (PA Wire)

Sunak under pressure to launch inquiry after alleged bets on General Election timing

08:33 , Jacob Phillips

Rishi Sunak has faced calls to launch an inquiry after one of his protection officers was arrested over alleged bets on the timing of the General Election.

The Metropolitan Police said it was informed by the Gambling Commission that a police constable from the force's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was being investigated over the alleged bets.

The Gambling Commission is leading an investigation into alleged betting offences, which has reportedly been extended to include a second Conservative candidate.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to launch an inquiry after alleged bets were placed on the timing of the General Election (PA Wire)

Senior Tory Michael Gove has said it would be "reprehensible" for someone to use inside information to bet on the date of the General Election.

Asked about reports the Gambling Commission was investigating a second Conservative candidate for placing a bet on the date of the election, Mr Gove told the BBC: "If people have used inside information to place bets, that is deeply wrong.

"What I can't do is sort of get too much into the detail of the case while an investigation is going on.

"But I can talk about the broad principle and you're absolutely right, it's reprehensible."