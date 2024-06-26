General Election 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to clash in final live TV debate on BBC

The Prime Minister and Labour leader will face off in their final live televised debate on Wednesday evening, ahead of polling day in just over a week’s time.

Rishi Sunak is set to clash with Sir Keir Starmer on issues including the betting and honeytrap scandals, immigration and the NHS during the BBC’s debate which begins at 8.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Mr Sunak desperately needs a gamechanger to give the Tory stuttering election campaign some momentum.

A record seven out of ten Britons do not like the Conservative Party, according to a bombshell poll which put the keys to No10 within Sir Keir Starmer’s reach.

Meanwhile Labour suspended a party member after they were arrested in North London on Wednesday, it is understood.

The debate will be chaired by BBC’s Mishal Husain, who has vowed to “halt” Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer if she needs to do so.

Follow the latest updates from the general election campaign below.

Key points

Who is chairing the debate?

18:09 , Miriam Burrell

The debate will be chaired by BBC’s Mishal Husain, who has vowed to “halt” Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer if she needs to do so.

She has moderated two seven-way leaders’ debates before, in 2017 and earlier this month.

She won praise for the way she oversaw the most recent one involving Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt, Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper, Stephen Flynn of the Scottish National Party, Carla Denyer of the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru.

Read more on how she will chair the debate here.

(BBC/AFP via Getty Images)

What is expected from tonight's debate?

18:01 , Miriam Burrell

Key issues in the two-way debate could include the election betting storm, tax, immigration, leadership, schools, social care, as well as Britain’s ties with the European Union and Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Tonight’s debate will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8.15pm-9.30pm. You can also listen on BBC Radio 4 from 8.15pm.

From 9.30pm-10pm, Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie, the hosts of the BBC’s election night coverage, will present reaction and analysis live from the debate venue.