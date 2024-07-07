General Election 2024 LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer heads to Edinburgh on first stop of UK tour

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference after his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Edinburgh today to discuss ways of improving the working relationshipwith the Scottish Government.

The new Prime Minister said Scotland would be his first stop in a tour of the UK nations, and he would meet First Minister John Swinney.

He said he wanted to try "to establish a way of working across the United Kingdom that will be different and better from the way of working that we've had in recent years".

Sir Keir Starmer insisted “respect” would be the key ingredient in the bond between the new UK administration and its Irish, Scottish and Welsh counterparts.

“People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation,” Sir Keir said.

“That begins today with an immediate reset of my Government’s approach to working with the First and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful co-operation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.

“Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again.”

On Tuesday he will meet with mayors from across the country, before jetting off to Washington DC for a summit marking the 75th anniversary of Nato.

'Hugs and kisses on election night'

08:12 , Will Mata

Sir Keir Starmer’s friends and family “turned and hugged each other” shortly after the exit poll was read out on Thursday, his biographer has said.

Tom Baldwin wrote in the Guardian that he felt he was intruding on something “very personal” when it was announced he would likely take power.

“The man they were talking about wrapped both his arms around his wife to share an extravagant kiss. Then he reached out for his 13-year-old daughter. They embraced for a moment but he jolted into a tighter, protective grip as he realised it was all becoming too much.”

Sir Keir Starmer has said he tries to spend Friday evenings with his family (PA Wire)

Modi also makes phone call to Sir Keir Starmer

08:05 , Will Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has also taken a call from Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who has offered the new PM a visit to his country.

Both men are said to have recommitted to their strategic partnership.

Biden congratulates Starmer on becoming PM

08:02 , Will Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has had his first phone call with Joe Biden as prime minister.

The US president congratulated the Labour leader while Sir Keir said he wished to continue the special relationship of the two nations - reports the Sun.

Mr Biden said: “There’s no doubt that under your leadership our two countries are going to continue our special relationship.

“We’re working together on just about every issue, supporting Ukraine, managing the competition with China, advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific with Aukus.”

As a Labour leader Sir Keir is potentially ideologically closer to Mr Biden than his predecessor Rishi Sunak.

US president Joe Biden (via REUTERS)

Sir Keir Starmer heads to Scotland on tour of UK

07:52 , Will Mata

The Prime Minister said he was seeking an "immediate reset" of the relationship between the Westminster Government and devolved nations as he embarks on a tour of all four corners of Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer insisted "respect" would be the key ingredient in the bond between the new UK administration and its Irish, Scottish and Welsh counterparts.

His first visit will be to Edinburgh on Sunday, where the PM will say he wants to "turn disagreement into co-operation" with the SNP north of the border.

"People across the United Kingdom are bound by shared beliefs. Fundamental values of respect, service and community which define us as a great nation," Sir Keir said.

"That begins today with an immediate reset of my Government's approach to working with the First and deputy First Ministers, because meaningful co-operation centred on respect will be key to delivering change across our United Kingdom.

"Together we can begin the work to rebuild our country with a resolute focus on serving working people once again."