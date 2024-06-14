General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP...in Chelsea and Fulham?

Conservative Greg Hands, Labour’s Ben Coleman and Liberal Democrat Blaise Maxime Pascal Baquiche are vying to be the next MP for Chelsea and Fulham (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CHELSEA AND FULHAM

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Blaise Maxime Pascal Baquiche - Liberal Democrats

Ben Coleman - Labour Party

Mona Crocker - Green Party

Rob Ellis - Reform UK

Greg Hands - Conservatives

Summary:

Greg Hands will probably be the last Tory standing in Inner London if he holds onto this seat, with the two others currently held by the Conservatives, Cities of London and Westminster, and the newly-created Kensington and Bayswater looking far more vulnerable to the Red tide which may sweep London.

Mr Hands has seen off four challengers, three Labour and one Liberal Democrat to hold onto this seat since it was created in 2010. City fund manager Nicola Horlick came second in 2019 for the Lib-Dems amid the Brexit row.

Labour is believed to be the main challenger to the Tories this time around. Mr Hands has a majority of 11,241 but judging how many early mornings he spends meeting people outside local Tube stations he seems to realise it could be close.

Wards : The seat includes nine wards in Hammersmith and Fulham including Fulham Reach, Fulham Town, Lillie, Munster, Palace & Hurlingham, Parsons Green & Sandford, Sands End, Walham Green, and West Kensington, as well as four wards in Kensington and Chelsea including Chelsea Riverside, Redcliffe, Royal Hospital and Stanley.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Chelsea and Fulham constituency map - Purple shaded area old constituency boundary. Green outlines: new constituency boundaries (OpenStreetMap contributors/CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this seat less Conservative and more Labour. It was 49.9 per cent Conservative in 2019, 25.9 per cent Lib Dem, and 23.2 per cent Labour. Under the new boundaries it would have been 45.5 per cent Tory, 29.1 per cent Labour and 23.8 per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour gain from Tories. Evening Standard view : London is a city which is turning increasingly Labour. But if Sir Keir Starmer’s party wins in Chelsea and Fulham it is likely to be a grim night for the Conservatives across the country.