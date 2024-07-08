General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Hornsey and Friern Barnet?

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

HORNSEY AND FRIERN BARNET

WINNER: CATHERINE WEST

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order) :

Dawn Barnes - Liberal Democrats (6,099 votes)

Naz Panju - Conservatives (4,011 votes)

Navdeep Singh - Reform UK (1,989 votes)

Fabio Vollono - Green Party (7,060 votes)

Catherine West - Labour (28,535 votes)

Area: This constituency includes seven wards in Haringey including Alexandra Park, Crouch End, Fortis Green, Harringay, Hornsey, Muswell Hill and Stroud Green, and Friern Barnet in Barnet.

Map of the new constituency of Hornsey and Friern Barnet (Google Maps)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check