General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Hornsey and Friern Barnet?
Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:
WINNER: CATHERINE WEST
Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):
Dawn Barnes - Liberal Democrats (6,099 votes)
Naz Panju - Conservatives (4,011 votes)
Navdeep Singh - Reform UK (1,989 votes)
Fabio Vollono - Green Party (7,060 votes)
Catherine West - Labour (28,535 votes)
Area: This constituency includes seven wards in Haringey including Alexandra Park, Crouch End, Fortis Green, Harringay, Hornsey, Muswell Hill and Stroud Green, and Friern Barnet in Barnet.
I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check
Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis): Despite significant boundary changes, the political make-up of this constituency has hardly changed, having been won by Labour in 2019 with around 57 per cent of the vote, with the Lib Dems on some 26 per cent, and Tories nearly 12 per cent.