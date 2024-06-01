General Election show on the road as parties launch battle buses

Will Durrant, Sophie Wingate and David Lynch, PA
·3 min read

Political parties have taken to the road this weekend as the General Election battle bus tours get underway.

Saturday morning started in West London, where Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner launched her 5,000-mile UK tour, with help from party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The trio were in Uxbridge, where voters went to the polls in June last year. Following the departure of former prime minister Boris Johnson, the Conservatives held on to the seat at a by-election by 495 votes.

Winner Steve Tuckwell will once again face Labour’s Danny Beales in the poll on Thursday July 4.

Labour’s bus is a brand-new, 73-reg Yutong coach – and it’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) compliant, so did not incur a charge in Uxbridge. The word “Change” – the party’s General Election slogan – appears on the bright red bus more than 30 times.

“I’m reliably told it has got a fridge in the back of it, so check that Boris Johnson isn’t in there,” Sir Keir said at its launch. Mr Johnson hid in a fridge to avoid a TV interview in the run-up to the 2019 election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on the Labour battlebus in Uxbridge, London
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves on the Labour battle bus in Uxbridge, London (Lucy North/PA)

The Labour leader told supporters: “All week (Ms Rayner has) been showing me photographs of her bus and now I’ve come to see this fantastic bus.

“It’s rather like Tory defectors. You wait for ages and then three come along in a row.”

The party will use its bus to champion its “power up” agenda, which could become a successor to the Conservatives’ flagship “levelling up” thread if Labour is able to form a government next month.

Ms Reeves said “powering up” means “wherever you come from, whatever your start in life, you have the very best opportunities and potential, and powering up too so that our economy can fulfil its potential”.

As midday approached, Rishi Sunak launched his bus in Redcar on the Yorkshire coast – home turf for the Conservative Prime Minister who will contest the new Richmond and Northallerton seat, within 10 miles of the town.

Conservative incumbent Jacob Young will go up against former Labour MP Anna Turley in Redcar.

The Mercedes-Benz Tourismo features the party’s General Election slogan – “clear plan, bold action, secure future”.

Once the transport for Oxford United, before the football team’s promotion to the EFL Championship, the vehicle is also Ulez-compliant.

In his Teesside speech, Mr Sunak took aim at his Labour rivals.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launches his party’s battle bus in Redcar (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The party leader said: “Just see what’s happened over this Diane Abbott situation. And it confirms what we know about him: it’s that he doesn’t stick by anything he says, just constantly changes his mind.

“And it’s clear that Angela Rayner is in charge of the Labour Party and not him.”

The Liberal Democrats’ yellow coach has been rolling on the roads throughout the first full week of General Election campaigning.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey unveiled Yellow Hammer 1 in Whittlesford, near Cambridge – a Van Hool emblazoned with the words “Liberal Democrats for a fair deal”.

Sir Ed Davey launches Yellow Hammer 1 (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)
Sir Ed Davey launches Yellow Hammer 1 (Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Launching the tour last Sunday (May 26), he made reference to hospitals “with dangerous crumbling roofs” and “sewage pouring into” wards and promised to introduce a 10-year rolling repair programme for the NHS estate.

He told supporters: “I’m not putting a ceiling on our ambitions.”

Reform UK began its campaign tour on an open-top bus this week.

Honorary president Nigel Farage was aboard in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday with candidate and former Conservative MP Lee Anderson.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence With 4-Word Message For Dad After Guilty Verdict

    The former president's daughter has had little to say about her father's legal battles — until now.

  • Hillary Clinton's Reaction To Trump Verdict Says It All — Without Even Saying His Name

    The former secretary of state had a brief response to Trump's conviction on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money case.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Quotes Most Unexpected Source To Pledge Revenge For Verdict

    The son of the former president-turned-convicted-felon cited a minor celebrity to make his point.

  • Donald Trump Verdict Was ‘Another Layer of Poison’ for Melania: ‘She’ll Probably Always Be Mad at Him’ (Exclusive)

    Sources told PEOPLE last spring that Melania hoped her husband's criminal case would disappear. Now, the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme is an impossible subject for her to avoid

  • New Yorker Pokes Trump In His Most Infamous Sore Spot With Scathing New Cover

    The magazine released a mocking new illustration just one hour after Trump was convicted in New York.

  • Mussed-Looking Trump Goes on Wild Free Associative Rant at Post-Conviction Press Conference

    Donald Trump gave a bizarre press conference Friday on the morning after he became the first former American president to be criminally convicted, variously wheeling out his favorite gripes about his prosecution and bragging about how much money he’s raised in the wake of the verdict.Speaking at a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee renewed his bogus claims that Joe Biden was responsible for his trial and insisted that he did nothing wrong and

  • CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Corners JD Vance on Trump Verdict: What About Law & Order?

    CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer challenged Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Friday to square how Republicans can call themselves “the party of law and order” when their presumptive presidential nominee was just convicted on 34 felony charges.Blitzer also pushed back when the MAGA senator insisted that Donald Trump’s supporters “are not violent people,” noting that a far-right mob attacked the U.S. Capitol to protest Trump’s 2020 election loss.One of Trump’s vice presidential hopefuls who attended the ex-presiden

  • George Conway Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Spin On Trump Verdict

    On Friday, the former Republican power couple showed little chance of reconciliation.

  • The Physical Toll the Trial Took on Trump

    It’s unclear what effect Donald Trump’s conviction will have on his run for president, but it has already taken a toll on his physical appearance.The former president looks noticeably more tired and less confident after his grueling weeks-long criminal trial, experts told The Daily Beast.“He looks visibly exhausted from it,” said Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York. “His under-eye area looks darker and it looks more puffy, overall his skin color and tone are more sallow. It looks

  • Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's sons react to guilty verdict in hush money trial

    Ivanka Trump delivered a brief -- and indirect -- social media post late Thursday in the wake of her father's conviction at his hush money trial. The former presidential adviser, who has stayed out of the limelight during the trial, posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her and her father when she was a child, writing, "I love you dad." Donald Trump Jr., the former president's eldest child, was the first to come out in defense of his father just minutes after Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on Thursday, laying the blame at Trump's political rivals.

  • Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after verdict

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump, enraged by his conviction on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, flooded pro-Trump websites with calls for riots, revolution and violent retribution. After Trump became the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, his supporters responded with dozens of violent online posts, according to a Reuters review of comments on three Trump-aligned websites: the former president's own Truth Social platform, Patriots.Win and the Gateway Pundit. Some called for attacks on jurors, the execution of the judge, Justice Juan Merchan, or outright civil war and armed insurrection.

  • Fox News Completely Melts Down Over Trump’s Guilty Verdict: ‘This Is Warfare!’

    Immediately after a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Thursday—making him the first president to be a convicted criminal—Fox News described the verdict as “warfare” while descending into full freakout mode.The conservative cable giant’s hosts and pundits didn’t just stop there, though. Besides suggesting that Trump’s conviction amounted to war, the right-wing network’s personalities also fumed that it could lead to the “undoing of o

  • Lara Trump Claims Jurors Are in Danger Because of Biden

    As Donald Trump’s supporters are reportedly posting violent threats and trying to doxx jurors in his criminal trial in New York, the convicted felon’s daughter-in-law made the wild claim Friday that ensuring juror safety will indeed be an important issue… because of President Joe Biden.On Newsmax, Republican National Committee Co-chair Lara Trump was asked about a post on X by far-right conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza in which he urged his followers to respect neither the jurors nor the verdi

  • Michael Cohen Gets Back at Trump Lawyer Over Courtroom ‘Liar’ Jab

    Michael Cohen, in his first live television interview since Donald Trump was convicted Thursday on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, criticized the strategy of the former president’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he dubbed a “SLOAT: Stupidest Lawyer of All Time.”Cohen’s remark on MSNBC was in response to the way Blanche, in his closing argument Tuesday, described Cohen as the “GLOAT: Greatest Liar of All Time.”When asked by Rachel Maddow what he thought about the defense seeming to make

  • ‘Really?’: Michael Steele Stunned By ‘Boneheaded' Biden-On-Trump Advice

    "What the hell are you people talking about?" asked the former Republican National Committee chair.

  • Video shows Ukrainian drone taking out a jet ski with 2 Russian soldiers who were attempting to cross the Dnipro River

    In a video released by Ukraine, Russian soldiers crossing the Dnipro River on a jet ski appear to have been targeted by Ukrainian drones.

  • Trump's family furious about the historic conviction of the former president — with at least one exception

    Eric Trump and Donald Jr. Trump immediately denounced their father's conviction in the hush-money trial.

  • Ty Cobb: Founding Fathers would be ‘weeping and stunned’ over Trump guilty verdict

    Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb said America’s Founding Fathers would be “weeping and stunned” over former President Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money case that came down Thursday. Cobb said it is just “sad for the country” seeing a former president convicted. “It’s a tragedy that we now have a former president…

  • Elon Musk Distances Himself From Possible Trump Presidency

    According to some unnamed sources, Donald Trump has been discussing bringing Elon Musk into his second White House term should he win re-election — but the South African billionaire himself is denying any such talks. In response to the Wall Street Journal's reporting, which was based on sources whose identities were not printed, Musk tweeted that […]

  • Donald Trump’s attorney was 'shocked' the former president took the verdict with 'solemnness'

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's lawyer told The Associated Press he was surprised at Trump’s stoic demeanor as he listened to the verdict that made him the first former U.S. president convicted of a crime. Todd Blanche was sitting to Trump’s left in the Manhattan courtroom as the verdict was read — the jury foreman repeating the word “guilty” 34 times.