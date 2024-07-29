“General Hospital ”Actress Haley Pullos Is Sentenced for DUI and Wrong-Way Crash

Pullos was first arrested and charged in April 2023 but surrendered herself to 90 days in jail a year later, with hopes that those days would count toward her expected 90-day sentence

backgrid Haley Pullos being sentenced on July 29, 2024

Haley Pullos has been sentenced for her 2023 DUI.

The General Hospital actress, 26, appeared in court on Monday, July 29, where she sat before a judge regarding her hit-and-run charge from over a year ago.

In a photo from inside the courtroom, Pullos — who had already been serving 90 days in jail after voluntarily surrendering herself in April — could be seen wearing an orange jumpsuit awaiting the news from the judge about her sentencing and whether she would be able to go home.

According to Pullos' attorney Dan Melnick, the actress is now set to be released after serving three months in jail.

“Haley was sentenced to probation with 90 days county jail with time served, a nine-month DUI program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) program and continuing private counseling,” Melnick tells PEOPLE.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Haley Pullos

Pullos was first arrested in April 2023 after getting into a wrong-way crash on a Los Angeles freeway that resulted in bodily injury and property damage. She initially fled the scene but was later found to be under the influence and was charged with a felony DUI.

The crash was so bad that when police tracked Pullos down, she was trapped inside her car and the jaws of life had to be used to excavate her. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, and Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash, was also hospitalized with major injuries.

In June of that year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Pullos was being charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC causing injury as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

Reps for Pullos declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, but she reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This past January, Pullos was hit with a lawsuit from Wilder, who was seeking damages from the actress. Pullos’ legal team responded to the lawsuit denying "generally and specifically each and every allegation” Wilder made in her suit, per court docs previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The soap opera star also denied any responsibility for Wilder’s future claims she needed repayment for the injuries she “sustained, or will sustain, any loss or damage in the manner or amount alleged" at Pullos' hands.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images Haley Pullos

In her counter-complaint, Pullos argued that any “damages” Wilder alleged were not caused by her, but rather were “proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plaintiffs."

Pullos requested the case be dismissed and Wilder pay for her legal fees.

Following the crash, Pullos also entered a rehabilitation facility, she told Soap Opera Digest. She also revealed that she was stepping back from the role as Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital after being involved in the collision and needing "a little time to recover."

In April 2024, Pullos turned herself in for 90 days leading up to her court date, which was set to count toward her expected 90-day sentence.

At the time, Melnick said his client would likely serve five years probation, complete 200 hours of community service and pay $8,260 in restitution to Wilder.

"Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety," he told PEOPLE in a statement in April.

