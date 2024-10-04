“General Hospital'”s Genie Francis and Jonathan Jackson Set to Reunite Onscreen for First Time in Nearly 10 Years

Francis and Jackson are scheduled to appear on the popular soap opera on Oct. 9, PEOPLE can confirm

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty Genie Francis (left) and Jonathan Jackson

After almost a decade, the Spencer family will be together onscreen once again!

Genie Francis will officially return to General Hospital next week on Oct. 9, reprising the role of Laura Spencer, PEOPLE has learned.

The actress, 62, will appear alongside Jonathan Jackson, who plays her son Lucky, whom she shares with Luke (Tony Geary), marking the first time the two will be onscreen together since 2015.

Soap Opera Digest was the first to report the news.

Since joining GH in 1977, Francis has appeared on the soap on and off in more than 1,700 episodes; Jackson, meanwhile, joined the cast in 1993 and has also circled back to his character over the years.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Genie Francis and Jonathan Jackson in May 1995

After playing Avery Barkley in Nashville during its six-year run, which ended in 2018, Jackson, 42, appeared in the 2024 family drama Unsung Hero before deciding to return to GH.

Over the years, Jackson's work on the long-running soap earned him five Daytime Emmy Awards; actors Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan stepped into the role of Lucky when he was gone.

Jackson took to Instagram in June to share the news with fans about his return to the popular series.

“I’m super excited and can’t wait to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles,” he said in the video. “Excited to see Genie Francis and so many others. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years — your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all this. Thank you also to Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC also for welcoming me back.”

He added: “Sending much love and I guess I’ll be seeing you all fairly soon.”

During an interview with TV Insider in August, Jackson admitted that revisiting the role of Lucky has been a “very interesting” process.

“I felt like I needed to establish something quite different than when I was a teenager,” he told the outlet. “This doesn’t feel as difficult for some reason. It felt pretty seamless, actually.”

“Working with Genie [Francis] was a big personal incentive to come back, because when I was there in 2010, 2011, Genie wasn’t on the show," he continued, adding, "I always kind of felt like I missed out on working with her as an adult, so I’m very excited about that, obviously."



General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings). Francis and Jackson's reunion will air on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

