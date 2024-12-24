“General Hospital” Star Brooklyn Rae Silzer Speaks Out About 'Sad' Exit from the Show After 13 Years: 'Forever Thankful'

"I am so lucky to have been casted as Emma 13 years ago and to have had the opportunity to grow her character over the years," Silzer wrote

Brooklyn Rae Silzer is addressing her departure from General Hospital.

On Monday, Dec. 23, the 18-year-old actress spoke out on social media after she was replaced as Emma Drake following 13 years of playing the character. In a heartfelt message posted the same day Braedyn Bruner took over the role, Silzer expressed gratitude for her time on the soap.

“To my amazing General Hospital family who have supported me and watched me grow up over the years as Emma I am forever grateful,” she wrote. “Although sad my time as Emma has come to an end I will cherish all of my memories and friendships made. I am so lucky to have been casted as Emma 13 years ago and to have had the opportunity to grow her character over the years.”

“I am so excited to see how Braedyn takes care of Emma and bring new layers to her character,” she added of 24-year-old Bruner. “I am forever thankful for General Hospital and Emma will always hold a special place in my heart.”

She captioned it: “A little note to my @GeneralHospital family and fans who have loved me over the years ❤️ B xoxo”

A little note to my @GeneralHospital family and fans who have loved me over the years❤️ B xoxo pic.twitter.com/690ZweiwJl — Brooklyn Rae Silzer (@brooklyn_silzer) December 24, 2024

Silzer was 5 years old when she began playing Emma in 2011. She remained a series regular until 2016 but continued to make guest appearances on the show.

Fans took to the comments of her post to react to her exit, with many saying they would miss seeing her on their screens and others wondering if it was her decision to leave.

“Brooklyn, I enjoyed watching you as Emma for all these years,” one person wrote. “You are a shining star! You will always be remembered as Emma. Much love and luck in all your future endeavors. You will be missed ❤️.”

“You ARE Emma to us,” commented another. “I'm hoping this was your choice. If so best of everything to you in your future.”

Someone else wrote: "Loved watching you grow up on G.H. wish you all the best! Like [stated] before I hope this was your decision."

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Kimberly McCullough (Robin), Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma) and Finola Hughes (Anna)

General Hospital lost several longtime cast members in 2024, including Michael Easton, who had been in more than 940 episodes over 10 years. In a video posted to Instagram in June, Easton revealed he only had one episode left on the show.

“I’ve always been partial to the Irish goodbye,” he said in the clip. “That’s where you leave the party without actually telling anyone you’re gone. But I thought you all deserved better, so I just wanted to let you know that I just filmed my final scenes here at General Hospital.”

“I’ve loved every minute that I’ve been here,” he continued. “I want to thank the entire cast and crew for allowing me to share their stage this past 10 years. Most importantly, I want to thank all of you for the kindness and love you’ve shown me and my family. I won’t ever forget you. And as I walk out here for the last time, and with apologies to the great Lou Gehrig, I feel like the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”

Kelly Monaco also departed from her role in October after 21 years as Sam McCall — and she hinted at the time that it wasn’t her choice to leave.

In a since-deleted response to a comment on Soap Hub’s Instagram that read, “What do you got concrete in your head she wasn’t fired she didn’t take the pay cut so she had to leave,” the actress offered up her own reaction.

“‘No primary role’.. do your homework. When Billy Miller was fired, Sam’s storyline stopped. Stripping Sam of every characteristic she had,” she wrote. “Something I worked for decades to build… Slowly dismantling her, into a character that I did not recognize, let alone the audience. Call it what you will… retaliation at it [sic] finest. I will give a proper statement. The truth will set you free.”



General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

