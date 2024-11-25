'General Hospital' star Chad Duell to exit show after 14 years: 'It feels like the right time'

Chad Duell, who has played Michael Corinthos on "General Hospital" for 14 years, announced he was exiting the ABC soap opera.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Duell wrote: "After many incredible years with General Hospital, I’ve decided to step away from the show. This wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it feels like the right time in my life."

Duell added he was "beyond grateful" to executive producer Frank Valentini, the cast, crew "and everyone behind the scenes who have been like family to me throughout this amazing journey."

The actor has played Corinthos, the son of A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), on "General Hospital" since 2010. In 2015, he won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for the role.

Valentini confirmed the news on X, formerly Twitter, and added: "I have loved working with Chad over the years and wish him nothing but the best. He is a terrific actor and will be missed by everyone at #GH."

The show's executive producer let fans know that there are no plans to recast Duell's role "at this time, but you never know in daytime." According to Soap Opera Digest, Duell was originally cast to replace actor Drew Garrett as Corinthos.

Valentini concluded, "I can promise a great story for Michael and his family when Chad exits in the new year."

Duell thanked his fans "from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support for letting Michael Corinthos be a part of your lives."

"Your love and encouragement has meant the world to me :)," he wrote in his caption. "This isn't a goodbye—it’s a see you later. Much love, Chad."

In his personal life, Duell is stepping into fatherhood. Last September, the actor welcomed his first child with partner Luana Lucci.

"Welcome to the world lil Dawson 👶🏻 Been quite the journey.. can’t wait to see the great man you become 🙌🏻," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

