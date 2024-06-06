“General Hospital ”Star Johnny Wactor's Remains Transferred to His Mother as Official Death Certificate Is Released

Wactor was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 25

Jesse Grant/Getty Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor's death certificate has been released.

According to a copy of the General Hospital star's death certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Wactor has been cremated and his ashes will be sent to his mother Scarlett Wactor in Summerville, South Carolina.

Wactor was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 25. The actor was ending his shift as a bartender and walking towards his car when he came upon three armed car thieves who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter from his vehicle.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Johnny Wactor

On May 29, PEOPLE reported the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that Wactor's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.

“He was a good person,” Wactor's brother Grant previously told PEOPLE. “He was taken way too early, and no one should be taken like this at all. He touched a lot of people. He believed in his core values to the end, and he lived life to the fullest the way he wanted to. And he was happy doing that.”

Wactor, who was best known for his General Hospital role as Brando Corbin, also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds and more.

Scott Kirkland/ABC/Getty Johnny Wactor on 'General Hospital'

Shortly after the news of his death, Wactor's agent, David Shaul, told PEOPLE he would remember his late client as "a spectacular human being."

"Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Shaul said. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

General Hospital also paid tribute to Wactor via a post on its official Instagram account on May 26. "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing," the post read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."



