‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Dies at 79

Leslie Charleson, best known as Monica Quartermaine on ABC’s General Hospital, died recently, according to one of the show’s producers. She was 79.

The four-time Emmy nominee had been playing the beloved cardiologist since 1977, which made her the longest-serving cast member of the daytime soap opera.

Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, announced the news on the General Hospital Instagram page on Sunday.

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew,” he wrote.

“I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit, and incredible presence on set,” Valentini added. “On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

Charleson’s long acting career began in 1964 when she was cast on A Flame in the Wind, another ABC soap opera. Her other memorable works include Port Charles, a General Hospital spin-off, and the film Love Is a Many Splendored Thing.

Speaking to Digital Journal in 2019, Charleson said her character Monica was “a wonderful slut, which was fun.”

“Going back to her history, I only signed on for two years, and I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I like her spunk, independence and everything about her. Back then, there weren’t a lot of good female roles that had that. It was an amazing time and it was strong material to act.”