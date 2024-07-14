“General Hospital ”Star Recalls Richard Simmons’ ‘Wicked Sense of Humor’ While Working Together on Soap (Exclusive)

Actress Lynn Herring spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about working with the late fitness star on set of the soap in 2013

Richard Simmons is being remembered by his former costars and collaborators following his death.

The fitness guru, who died on July 13 at age 76, has been described as having a “wicked sense of humor” by General Hospital star Lyn Herring after working with the late star when he appeared on the soap in 2013.

“Richard Simmons meant a lot to so many folks including me,” Herring, who plays Lucy Coe in General Hospital and shared several scenes with Simmons during his last appearance on the soap, tells PEOPLE.

“When Richard walked on our General Hospital stage it would sizzle with his life force, his wicked sense of humor, his joy of entertaining and his love for us all,” the actress recalls. “The last day I worked with him I admired his shirt that had a beautiful jeweled bird on it. When I finished my scenes and came back to my dressing room it was sitting on my couch with a simple Love, Richard.”

Herring adds of Simmons, “Thank you Richard for all you gave of yourself to so many!”

Simmons got his big break in the entertainment industry appearing in General Hospital in 1979 as he played himself on the soap for four years. The fitness guru rejoined the soap one final time in 2013 for the 50th anniversary of the series, appearing in two episodes.

The fitness icon died the day after his 76th birthday on Saturday, July 13, his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed to PEOPLE. He died at his Los Angeles home with no foul play suspected, TMZ first reported.

Another of Simmons's colleagues, General Hospital executive producer, Frank Valentini, tells PEOPLE of the late star: “I was so sorry to hear about the passing of Richard Simmons. [He] will always be remembered for bringing a unique brand of humor to General Hospital through his love of fitness and his bigger-than-life personality.”

“I was so glad to have an opportunity to experience his energy and enthusiasm firsthand when he came back to help us celebrate our 50th anniversary show. I am sure he is already organizing fitness classes at the campus disco in the sky. Our heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends and fans.”

Simmons’ death comes after he posted about receiving “so many” birthday messages on Facebook on the Saturday morning of July 13.

The professional coach wrote that he "never got so many messages about my birthday in my life" in his final post, adding, "I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday.”

