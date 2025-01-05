“General Hospital” Star Steve Burton Is Engaged to Michelle Lundstrom

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for General Hospital star Steve Burton!

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the actor, 54, announced on Instagram that he is engaged after popping the question to his girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom, a cook and content creator who competed on season 2 of Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown.

He shared a carousel of photos showcasing the moment he got down on one knee during the proposal, which took place on Friday, Jan. 3.

“Engaged 1/3/25. ❤️💍♾️,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which was soundtracked by Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love."

Burton also quoted a Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11: “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ”

The couple has kept their relationship pretty private, but Burton first confirmed the news that he was dating Lundstrom, 43, to Daily Drama in May 2024. At the time, the outlet shared a photo of the pair holding hands while out on a stroll, along with another shot of the two posing with a city skyline in the distance.

One month later, Burton brought Lundstrom as his date to the Daytime Emmy Awards.

“Our first red carpet together,” Lundstrom captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair posing together at the event. “It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful ❤️🙏🏼.”

Burton also shared an Instagram video from their glam night out at the awards ceremony.

In a June 28, 2024 Instagram post, Lundstrom shared photos of the couple at Disneyland and gushed about their relationship as she celebrated Burton's birthday.

“Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton. It’s a better place with you in this world,” she wrote. “Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed. I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are.”

She continued: “Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney & sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories & smiles, you deserve it all! ❤️ #blessedbirthday #love.”

As 2025 kicked off, just one day before Burton popped the question, Lundstrom took a moment to reflect on the past year with her then-boyfriend.

“Some years you wish you could just fast forward & forget,” she wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram post. “I’ve had a few of them for sure. Then one day you’re living life differently…welcoming big changes, feeling content & full of LOVE. I hope to remember the memories from this last year forevaaaa and for that I’m grateful.”

