Generation Xers Have The Most Gen X Response To Being Left Off The List

Maybe they should call it the Forgotten Generation.
CBS recently prepared a list of generations. It had the the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers and the Millennials. It even gave a shoutout to the Post-Millennials.
But Generation X got skipped:
Glad that's settled pic.twitter.com/y4Fz6qqOKd— ß¡|| Evenson (@BillEvenson) January 19, 2019
Naturally, the denizens of Twitter ― including plenty of Xers ― had some thoughts... not to mention more than a few memes from the films that helped define the generation:
As a member of Gen X, I am 100% cool with being left out of this mess. https://t.co/AOcwLOjZ66— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 21, 2019
I’m just a GenXer, standing in front of history, asking it to acknowledge me. https://t.co/qYexFrdrOm— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 20, 2019
Remember us???? pic.twitter.com/AnsftafoKs— MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) January 20, 2019
January 20, 2019
Gen X was apparently out of the building during roll call, probably too busy taking care of an elderly parent while sending an Uber to an unemployed millennial child and arguing with a post-millenial about why the WiFi is so slow. #GenXhttps://t.co/qTvPCQZPg2— Angel, MS, CRNP (@UrbnHealthNP) January 20, 2019
Is it too on the nose that I’m entirely indifferent to this? #genXhttps://t.co/sF2EehUqwS— Bob Caslake (@bobcaslake) January 20, 2019
January 20, 2019
You may know us as the ones currently shoring up boomer Social Security benefits, while probably not being able to retire ourselves. #GenX— Larisa Breton (@TweetLarisa) January 20, 2019
Don’t you forget about me!— jamie bee (@jamieboylan) January 20, 2019
Sincerely yours,
Gen X#GenX#GenerationX#DisappearingActpic.twitter.com/lK86WlZUoN
I'm #GenX. I just sit on the sidelines and watch the world burn. -#keenanthompson@nbcsnlpic.twitter.com/mJviUCxqfm— HollyMDavis (@hollymdavis) January 20, 2019
And they wonder why we have abandonment issues and need decades of therapy. https://t.co/mYoVNDMhCG— Jose Molina (@JoseMolinaTV) January 20, 2019
Er, you forgot one, @CBSNLive. #GenX? You may remember us as the inventors of Harry Potter, podcasting and irony. pic.twitter.com/bnYu64BjQc— Rico Gagliano (@RicoGagliano) January 20, 2019
One of my favorite tweets ever, and I don't remember who said it, was "Just remember, for every Boomer that hates a Millenial, there's a generation in between that hates you both." Truer words have never been uttered on Twitter.— Tony (@tneuman4) January 21, 2019
Our generation is literally defined by being left out, so yeah.— Don Mayer (@Brashnir) January 21, 2019
I’m not sure if I should be really angry or ironically angry at @CBS for erasing my generation. #GenXpic.twitter.com/RMKpdkmyz9— Andrew (@staggers080) January 20, 2019
The perfection of this graphic is that it was obviously made by a #genX er. Our overriding characteristic has always been denying being #GenXpic.twitter.com/mh6WDJcczH— Spoiler Alert (@TheSpoilerAlert) January 20, 2019
The first rule of being #GenX is you never talk about #GenX. https://t.co/OgFBK2Bt5A— Johnny Comelately (@auroberjo) January 20, 2019
Oh well, whatever, nevermind. #GenX— Todd Norden, RHIA (@njnordo) January 20, 2019
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.