Generation Xers Have The Most Gen X Response To Being Left Off The List

Maybe they should call it the Forgotten Generation.

CBS recently prepared a list of generations. It had the the Silent Generation, the Baby Boomers and the Millennials. It even gave a shoutout to the Post-Millennials.

But Generation X got skipped:

Naturally, the denizens of Twitter ― including plenty of Xers ― had some thoughts... not to mention more than a few memes from the films that helped define the generation:

As a member of Gen X, I am 100% cool with being left out of this mess. https://t.co/AOcwLOjZ66 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 21, 2019

I’m just a GenXer, standing in front of history, asking it to acknowledge me. https://t.co/qYexFrdrOm — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 20, 2019

Gen X was apparently out of the building during roll call, probably too busy taking care of an elderly parent while sending an Uber to an unemployed millennial child and arguing with a post-millenial about why the WiFi is so slow. #GenXhttps://t.co/qTvPCQZPg2 — Angel, MS, CRNP (@UrbnHealthNP) January 20, 2019

Is it too on the nose that I’m entirely indifferent to this? #genXhttps://t.co/sF2EehUqwS — Bob Caslake (@bobcaslake) January 20, 2019

You may know us as the ones currently shoring up boomer Social Security benefits, while probably not being able to retire ourselves. #GenX — Larisa Breton (@TweetLarisa) January 20, 2019

And they wonder why we have abandonment issues and need decades of therapy. https://t.co/mYoVNDMhCG — Jose Molina (@JoseMolinaTV) January 20, 2019

Er, you forgot one, @CBSNLive. #GenX? You may remember us as the inventors of Harry Potter, podcasting and irony. pic.twitter.com/bnYu64BjQc — Rico Gagliano (@RicoGagliano) January 20, 2019

One of my favorite tweets ever, and I don't remember who said it, was "Just remember, for every Boomer that hates a Millenial, there's a generation in between that hates you both." Truer words have never been uttered on Twitter. — Tony (@tneuman4) January 21, 2019

Our generation is literally defined by being left out, so yeah. — Don Mayer (@Brashnir) January 21, 2019

I’m not sure if I should be really angry or ironically angry at @CBS for erasing my generation. #GenXpic.twitter.com/RMKpdkmyz9 — Andrew (@staggers080) January 20, 2019

The perfection of this graphic is that it was obviously made by a #genX er. Our overriding characteristic has always been denying being #GenXpic.twitter.com/mh6WDJcczH — Spoiler Alert (@TheSpoilerAlert) January 20, 2019

The first rule of being #GenX is you never talk about #GenX. https://t.co/OgFBK2Bt5A — Johnny Comelately (@auroberjo) January 20, 2019