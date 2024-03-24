'The generosity was remarkable,' says district chair after The Coldest Night of the Year's success in Muskoka

After The Coldest Night of the Year Walk fundraiser succeeded in raising funds for the region’s most in need, Muskoka District chairperson Jeff Lehman highlighted Muskoka communities' accomplishments at the walk.

“This walk is the largest event across the country to raise money to help people experiencing homelessness. This year, we had a district team in Gravenhurst — several district staff were members of the team, joined by council members,” said Lehman in the last district council meeting held on Monday, March 18. “The staff are here today, and I just wanted to say thank you and recognize you at council for raising money for this cause and for being part of the team.”

The Gravenhurst walk achieved 141 per cent of the initial goal — while initially seeking to raise $125,000, the walk brought in $176,333.

The district team, registered at the walk as the “District Dazzlers,” was one of 50 participating teams and raised almost $20,000.

All the money raised in Gravenhurst went toward Gravenhurst Against Poverty (GAP), an organization that provides help to residents facing food insecurity in the community.

According to GAP, financial contributions play an essential role in the organization.

“We do bring in a lot of food thanks to different organizations, and with our big fundraiser we just had — The Coldest Night of the Year — we used that money to buy things (that we need),” GAP chairperson Beth Houston said in an interview last week. “We’ll take whatever (donations) we can get, but cash donations allow us to choose what we need, so if we’re making some specific meal, we know we’ve got the money to go out and buy what we need for that meal.”

On the other hand, the Huntsville walk also raised a significant amount of money. Although it did not meet the $100,000 goal, 23 teams participated and raised $86,150.

Funds raised in the Huntsville walk went toward the Table Soup Kitchen Foundation.

Lehman added that “The Dazzlers” will participate in Huntsville’s walk next year to help achieve its goals.

“Seeing all of Muskoka’s effort was great … It was a wonderful event, and everyone’s generosity was remarkable. So thank you very much,” Lehman said. “We’re really looking forward to being part of the Huntsville walk next year.”

Julian Orlando Chaves, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Huntsville Forester