Genetic testing being used to help close cold cases, homicides in Oklahoma
Peel Regional Police released stunning security camera video Wednesday showing a woman run over a man while allegedly stealing his Porsche SUV earlier this month in Mississauga.That woman, now wanted for the vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, is captured on the video telling the man she's at his home to see the Porsche Cayenne. Police said she was responding to an Auto Trader ad, and the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
"Most residential locks I find to be cheap and fairly easy to lock pick — not really difficult to get good at them..."
What kind of life quality do you get in the bargain?
"The only way to escape the signs was to surrender. So I parted with my friends and their envious futures and moved in with the Sisters of Charity in Kansas City, armed with little more knowledge about religious life than what I could gather from Sister Act."
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pranith Kumar Adupa jumped into Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., and didn't resurface.Adupa, 27, a resident of Lindsay, Ont., was there to celebrate his birthday with his brother and a few friends when he leapt from a rock into the water around 9:30 a.m. When he failed to reappear, his friends called 911.It was 8 p.m. in India when Adupa's brother Pranay called their family from Canada to tell them he was missing.The family spent the next 10 hours waiting for news as emergen
Macollvie Neel, editor of the Haitian Times, was ready to start her workday from home on Monday when her doorbell rang. What she thought might be a delivery turned out to be more than a half-dozen police officers.
An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
In a Facebook post, Bruce Zuchowski said his comments were "misinterpreted," but added, chillingly, "With elections, there are consequences."
"You should hide your head in a bag," the Louisiana Republican sniped at Maya Berry of the Arab American Institute, after baselessly accusing her of backing terrorists.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim,” Duxbury Police said following Maddie Straub's death
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs headed to jail Tuesday to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.
A Georgia pastor and his wife believe the ex-Hancock County sheriff’s deputies should have faced criminal prosecution in the shooting death of their son.
50 Cent posted a joke on X after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Monday. The two have been beefing for years.
Halifax police say two people have been charged in the death of a 16-year-old Halifax boy who went missing more than two years ago — and more arrests are expected.Devon Sinclair Marsman was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in the Spryfield area of Halifax, and was reported missing on March 4, 2022.In a news release Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police said his body has been found and is with the Medical Examiner's Office for official identification. Marsman's death is now considered a homicide.On Monday
A mother, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son southwest of Montreal.Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home about 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community 55 kilometres from Montreal.Inside the home, the boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.Initially, Sgt. Marythe Bolduc said investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious.Two other people were