Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl Date Bet Tale In Works At Fox 2000

EXCLUSIVE: Fox 2000 has picked up Jonathan A. Abrams’ romantic comedy film pitch inspired by the true story of how a random guy scored a date with tennis player and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Genie Bouchard after winning a Super Bowl bet. Douglas Banker of Five All in the Fifth Entertainment is producing the project along with State Street Pictures, the company behind The Hate U Give.

It all started with a tweet in 2017 during Super Bowl LI. The Atlanta Falcons had the lead over the New England Patriots and a confident Bouchard tweeted “I knew Atlanta would win btw,” to which a random Patriots fan named John Goehrke responded, “[I]f [P]atriots win we go on a date?” Bouchard agreed (you can see the tweet below) and the Tom Brady-led squad ultimately took the victory with the final score of 34-28.

The tennis champ honored the bet several weeks later and flew Goehrke to New York to attend a Brooklyn Nets game, where they sat courtside at the Barclays Center. The two continued to date over the following year and even attended Super Bowl LII together, where the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The film version centers on dating and love in the modern digital age, asking if a relationship born on social media can survive the glare of the public eye.

Bouchard will serve as an executive producer

Abrams penned the script for Diplomats, the film inspired by Dennis Rodman’s 2013 mission trip to North Korea, which 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment are producing. He also has developed television dramas for A&E, FOX, ABC, NBC, and The CW.

Abrams is repped by Mosaic and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.





