Gennadiy Golovkin and Ukraine's Sergiy Derevyanchenko weigh-in for their middleweight title fight

VIDEO SHOWS: GENNADIY GOLOVKIN AND SERGIY DEREVYANCHENKO WEIGH-IN FOR THEIR IBF TITLE FIGHT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 1, 2019)(GGG PROMOTIONS-ACCESS ALL)

1. GENNADIY GOLOVKIN OPEN TRAINING SESSION ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

2. SERGIY DEREVYANCHENKO OPEN TRAINING SESSION ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 4, 2019)(GGG PROMOTIONS-ACCESS ALL)

3. GOLOVKIN STEPS ON SCALES WEIGHS IN AT 159 POUNDS

4. DEREVYANCHENKO STEPS ON SCALES AND WEIGHS IN AT 159.5 POUNDS

5. GOLOVKIN AND DEREVYANCHENKO FACE OFF

6. GOLOVKIN SIGNS BOXING GLOVE FOR FAN

STORY: Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko weighed in for their 12 Round IBF World Middleweight Championship fight on Friday (October 4) at Madison Square Garden.

Boxing's pound-for-pound superstar attraction Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) from Karaganda, Kazakhstan and Brooklyn-based Ukrainian challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) gathered for the final weigh-in before their much-anticipated battle for the vacant IBF/IBO World Middleweight titles on Saturday (October 5).

Golovkin tipped the scales at 159 pounds and Derevyanchenko slightly heavier at 159.5 pounds. The 37-year-old Golovkin suffered the first and only loss of his professional career when Saul 'Canelo' Alvares won an epic middleweight world title fight in Las Vegas last September.

Derevyanchenko recovered from a split decision loss to Daniel Jacobs a year ago with a unanimous decision victory over Jack Culcay in April.

