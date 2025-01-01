George, Charlotte and Louis ‘Seem to Get on Incredibly Well,’ Royal Biographer Says: ‘They’re All In It Together’

After a tough 2024, 2025 will likely see the three kids “be up for a few treats this year,” according to Ingrid Seward

Following what Prince William called a “dreadful” 2024, 2025 looks to be brighter for the Prince of Wales and his family of five, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said.

Last year saw both Kate Middleton and King Charles receive cancer diagnoses, the type and stage of which remain unknown to the public. (The palace did say earlier in 2024 that the King’s cancer is not prostate cancer, following his January operation for a benign enlarged prostate.)

That means that Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, saw both their mother and their grandfather face a frightening diagnosis — and, while the Princess of Wales’ chemotherapy treatment has ended (as she announced in a Sept. 9 video message), the King’s cancer treatment will continue into the new year.

In an interview with Hello!, Seward told the outlet that in 2025, “Kate will be wanting to spoil them a bit, because it’s very frightening for children when their parents are that ill.”

“So I think they will be up for a few treats this year,” she added.

Specifically, Seward said that she thinks the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, “might take the children skiing during the Easter holidays and will probably be planning a big summer holiday, because as far as we know they didn’t go anywhere last year.”

After Kate’s planned abdominal surgery in January, she announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message on March 22. Kate and the kids weren’t seen in an official public capacity until June 15’s Trooping the Colour, and were seen rarely last year afterwards as a group, save for the Sept. 9 video announcing Kate had completed chemotherapy and the kids’ Dec. 6 appearance alongside their parents for Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. They closed the year as a family unit at Sandringham, with the entire family of five participating in the annual Christmas Day walk to church at St. Mary Magdalene.

“Like many famous parents, they are cautious about exposing the children to too much scrutiny in this digital age,” Seward said. “They know they must produce the children at certain times, but I think they very much keep them under wraps the rest of the time.”

When it comes to other royal children before them, George, Charlotte and Louis “have a much more ordinary and informal life than their predecessors, because they’re not surrounded by nannies and staff,” Seward said of the kids’ life at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with William and Kate. “They’re very much with their parents.”

Of their sibling dynamic, “The three of them seem to get on incredibly well,” Seward continued. “They’re close in age, they all enjoy sports, they’re bound by the situation they’re in and they’re all in it together. And I think that makes them all closer.”

