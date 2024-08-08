George Clooney and Brad Pitt's next movie moves up streaming release and gets sequel

George Clooney and Brad Pitt's new movie Wolfs has landed a streaming release after just one week in cinemas, with a sequel confirmed too.

The Apple TV+ sees the two stars play criminal fixers who discover they've been hired for the same job, and must work together if they want to get their bounty.

Following its previously-confirmed cinema release on September 20, it has now been confirmed that the movie will hit the streamer a week later on September 27.

Sony Pictures

Related: Julia Roberts and George Clooney's rom-com is now on Netflix

Additionally, it has been revealed that a sequel is in the works, with director and writer Jon Watts set to return to oversee the follow-up.

“Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” Apple Original Films’ head of features Matt Dentler said.

“With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action, and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next.

"Releasing the movie to theaters before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

Sony Pictures

Related: First trailer for Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt

A trailer for the movie was released back in May, showcasing the two Hollywood stars in action together.

As well as Clooney and Pitt, Wolfs stars Only Murders in the Building's Amy Ryan, The Walking Dead's Austin Abrams and Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan.

The two main stars, who previously worked together on Ocean's Eleven, are also on board as producers.

Wolfs will open in cinemas on September 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+ on September 27.





You Might Also Like