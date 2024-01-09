George Clooney tells Lorraine Kelly to behave during cheeky interview

Lorraine Kelly got the giggles as she interviewed George Clooney. (ITV screengrab)

George Clooney told Lorraine Kelly their cheeky interviews must come to an end. The Hollywood actor and director had the ITV chat show host in fits of giggles discussing his new movie The Boys in the Boat. But Clooney warned Kelly to ask him serious questions in future.

George Clooney told Lorraine Kelly to stop being cheeky in interviews.

Playfully, Clooney told Kelly he hoped she would behave herself during the interview. He was referring to the last time he appeared on the show in 2022, when he made a joke about the Scottish TV presenter using the term a “wee kissing scene” with co-star Julia Roberts.

This time Kelly was discussing Clooney's movie based on the University of Washington's rowing team's efforts to win gold at the 1936 Olympics. The pair had some playful fun with innuendo discussing the cox who directs the rowing boat.

During the cheeky interview, Kelly struggled to conceal her giggles as she asked: "Can we talk about the cox? Because the cox is a huge part of this? You've got to get the cox right, the cox is very very integral part of the whole thing."

The Hollywood star declared: "This is how we got in trouble the last time, isn't it?!" But he played along, teasing: "The important part is you don't want your cox to be too big... In fact if your cox isn't in charge it's not very successful."

Lorraine Kelly couldn't stop giggling as she indulged in some light-hearted innuendo.

Kelly tried to compose herself as she tittered: "Then it all goes all over the place. It has to be in a straight line." Clooney joked: "We have time for one more question." Clooney also teased Kelly about her Scottish use of the word 'wee' once again.

She asked him: "As an actor do you think that makes you a better director? Do you think it gives you that wee bit of extra, just a wee bit?" Clooney joked: "I didn't understand a word you just said." Kelly giggled: "You're so cheeky!"

At the end of the interview Clooney told the TV presenter: "I think it's important to remind everyone that you and I get in trouble and we have to stop this. So the next interview we do, we don't talk about anything... we will not talk about the cox." KeIly replied in hushed girly tones: "I promise. Thank you."

George Clooney joked he is always cropped out of pictures with wife Amal.

What else happened when Kelly interviewed Clooney?

Kelly and Clooney also joked about the heartthrob being cropped out of photographs on the red carpet, when posing with his wife Amal Clooney. Kelly asked Clooney if he had attended the recent Fashion Awards by Pandora where his wife was pictured.

Clooney replied: “If I’m in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out. No, I wasn’t there, I sadly missed the fashion awards. He added: "They always say, ‘George was nice enough to hold the umbrella for his gorgeous wife’. She is a force of nature and so homely, but we do what we can, we survive.”

Lorraine airs on ITV1 at 9am on weekdays.

