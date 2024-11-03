George Clooney Narrates Male Version of ‘Secret Vote’ Harris Campaign Ad | Video

The Harris campaign released a second “secret vote” ad this weekend, this one targeted at male voters. At the beginning of the clip, a trio of men in American flag t-shirts enter a polling station. “Come on boys,” said one, “It’s time to make America great again.”

As two of the men stand at opposing stations, one looks toward his young daughter and the other looks at a photo of his family on his phone as George Clooney says, “Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it’ll impact the people you care about the most. Remember, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”

To all the Dad's out there: your daughters future is in your hand. Your buddies don't need to know you who vote for. #VoteEarlyForKamala pic.twitter.com/kJ6c9ovHzb — Patti KAMALA HARRIS (@olivier_patti) November 2, 2024

The video is a follow-up to a similar ad released by the campaign earlier this week. Narrated by Julia Roberts, hat video was targeted at women who might choose to keep their vote a secret from their male partners.

The ad prompted outcry from Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who said his wife secretly voting for Harris would be the “same thing as having an affair.” Notably, Watters’ first marriage ended in 2018 after he had an affair with his now-wife Emma DiGiovine.

“If I found out, Emma was going into the voting booth and pulling the lever for Harris, that’s the same thing as having an affair,” Watters said while looking directly at the camera.

The idea that women are keeping their votes hidden from their partners was backed up by “The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump’s First Year” author Amy Siskind who wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that this might be the reason the Selzer poll shows Harris ahead of Trump in Iowa this year.

One reason pollsters might be failing to pick up what and Seltzer picked up in Iowa, is a lot of women are afraid to say they are voting for Harris.



Sharing stories yesterday after knocking doors in Pennsylvania, can't tell you the number of canvassers who had wives standing in… — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 3, 2024

“One reason pollsters might be failing to pick up what and Selzer picked up in Iowa, is a lot of women are afraid to say they are voting for Harris..”

“Sharing stories yesterday after knocking doors in Pennsylvania, can’t tell you the number of canvassers who had wives standing in the background while speaking to the husband and having them mouth something to the effect that they were voting for Harris. Or if they answered the door, they pretended to not say who they were voting for out loud and then whispered they were voting for Harris. It’s kind of heartbreaking actually.”

You can watch the Harris ad in the video above.

