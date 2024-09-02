George Clooney Springs Into Action After Incident On The The Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Amal and George Clooney at the premiere of Wolfs Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/David Fisher/Shutterstock

George Clooney’s skills for saving the day on the big screen seemingly came in handy following an incident on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

On Sunday night, the Oscar winner debuted his new film Wolfs at the A-list event, and – as you would imagine – the event generated quite a furore.

So much so, in fact, that one photographer found himself dropping to the floor just as the film’s star and his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney happened to be passing.

Fortunately, George and Amal both sprung into action, with video footage of the moment showing the couple even posing for pictures for the photographer in question before making their way into the event.

When photographers fall, George's here to help. Amal and George Clooney at World Première of 'WOLFS' in Venice. #Venezia81pic.twitter.com/X0kBHaZzHg — filmser (@filmser) September 1, 2024

The upcoming action comedy Wolfs centres around two “fixers” (played by George and his pal Brad Pitt) who are hired to help cover up the same crime, forcing both of them to put their preference for working alone aside.

It also features appearances from Oscar nominee Amy Ryan, The Walking Dead and Euphoria star Austin Abrams and Tony nominee Richard Kind.

So far, this year’s Venice Film Festival has also featured the debut of films like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, for which the cast have been turning it out on the red carpet, and Nicole Kidman’s erotic thriller Babygirl, which the Australian star has admitted she’s not even sure she’s “brave” enough to watch herself.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie received an eight-minute standing ovation for her performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s biopic about the opera legend.

