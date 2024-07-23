George Conway Describes Simple Strategy That He Thinks Will Lead To Trump's Defeat

Conservative attorney George Conway said he believes Donald Trump can be defeated if Democrats let him be “the issue.”

“I always thought this election was relatively simple,” Conway said in an interview with the anti-Trump network MeidasTouch posted on Monday.

In 2016, Conway argued, Trump won because his opponent, Hillary Clinton, became “the issue.” In 2020, the former president was the issue because of his behavior and the wild things he said about COVID-19, Conway suggested.

“And the problem that we were having over the last three or four weeks was that Joe Biden was becoming the issue when Donald Trump has to be the issue,” he added.

pic.twitter.com/rEi9OY59QZ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2024

Conway said Trump’s campaign had been wise to attempt to “keep him under wraps as much as possible, which is hard to do because of his narcissism.”

“Now that the Democrats have a nominee, and united behind a nominee, this is time to go back, right back on offense,” he argued. “This is the way that Trump loses. Trump loses if he is the issue.

“Trump helps on that, because Trump is a narcissist and he can’t help but make himself the issue,” he added.

Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his reelection bid and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, to become the party’s nominee. It ended weeks of pressure on the president to bow out of the race after he alarmed Democrats with a feeble performance at the presidential debate.

Trump’s camp had long attacked Biden over his age and fitness for office. Trump, who is 78, is now the oldest presidential nominee in history.

