George Conway Fact Checks Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Misinformation’: ‘Hope This Helps!’

Conservative attorney George Conway picked apart Donald Trump’s latest unfounded election complaint on Monday.

The former president baselessly claimed on his Truth Social platform that Democrats are “getting ready to CHEAT” in the 2024 election with their efforts to get out the vote among American citizens who live overseas.

Trump also suggested, without offering evidence to back up his unsubstantiated claim, that “anyone can get a ballot emailed to them.”

Conway, a longtime critic of Trump despite his ex-wife Kellyane Conway’s political proximity to the now-Republican nominee, shared a screenshot of the rant to X, formerly Twitter.

And the lawyer wrote, tagging Trump, “As usual, you’re spreading misinformation.”

.@realDonaldTrump: As usual, you’re spreading misinformation. Federal law protects the rights of all American citizens to vote, regardless of whether personal or professional matters take them to other countries. For example, if you choose someday to live, as you have… pic.twitter.com/SHPHwXSPXQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 23, 2024

“Federal law protects the rights of all American citizens to vote, regardless of whether personal or professional matters take them to other countries,” Conway noted.

“For example, if you choose someday to live, as you have suggested you might, in Venezuela (which personally I hope you do, but only after you have served the multiple criminal sentences that judges will likely impose on you), the law would protect your right to vote,” he added.

“The law protects your suffrage, as well as that of all citizens of our great Republic. Hope this helps!” Conway concluded.

Trump, who still denies he lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, in August continued to sow doubt about election integrity (as he has done now for years) when he told billionaire X owner Elon Musk that he may end up in South America if he loses in November.

“If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela, because it’ll be a far safer place to meet than our country. So you and I will go and we’ll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela,” he claimed.

Trump says he'll flee to Venezuela if he loses the election and invites Elon to visit him pic.twitter.com/z0gvN6ugI7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

