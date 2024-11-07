George Conway Reveals The 'Only Hope' He Has For 'Depraved' Trump In Scathing Op-Ed

Conservative attorney George Conway slammed President-elect Donald Trump in The Atlantic on Wednesday and argued that the “only hope” for his second term is that he’s “utterly incompetent.”

“The man elected president last night is a depraved and brazen pathological liar, a shameless con man, a sociopathic criminal, a man who has no moral or social conscience, empathy, or remorse,” wrote Conway in an op-ed.

He continued, “He has no respect for the Constitution and laws he will swear to uphold, and on top of all that, he exhibits emotional and cognitive deficiencies that seem to be intensifying, and that will only make his turpitude worse.”

Conway, aharshTrumpcritic despite his former wife Kellyane Conway’s ties to the president-elect, wrote that his hope for Trump is a “double-edged sword” as his incompetence “often can do as much as harm as his malevolence.”

The attorney, who has admitted that he’s “ashamed” to have backed Trump in 2016, argued that supporters of that year’s campaign could offer an excuse for not knowing “how sociopathy can present itself.”

“And we at least had the conceit of believing that the presidency was not just a man, but part of an institution greater than the man, with legal and traditional mechanisms to make sure he’d never go off the rails,” he continued.

“By 2020, after the chaos, the derangement, and the incompetence, we knew a lot better. And most other Americans did too, voting him out of office that fall. And when his criminal attempt to steal the election culminated in the violence of January 6, their judgment was vindicated. So there was no excuse this year. We knew all we needed to know...”

Conway — whose Anti-Psychopath PAC warned of Trump being a “danger to the republic” — went on to cite Trump’s racist lie about immigrants eating pets, his talk of journalists being shot and his “enemy from within” remarks.

“Even apart from the evidence presented in courts and the convictions in one that demonstrated his abject criminality,” he added.

“We knew, and have known, for years. Every American knew, or should have known.”

You can read more of Conway’s op-ed in The Atlantic here.

