George Conway Has Scathing 6-Word Answer To Simple Question About Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign had a question about Donald Trump after the former president’s appearance on “Fox & Friends” Thursday ― and conservative attorney George Conway, a longtime “never Trumper,” was ready with an answer.

During the interview, Trump called Harris “real garbage,” called President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race a “coup,” and said he didn’t “need” votes because he has “so many votes.”

The Harris campaign released a statement calling Trump “old and quite weird,” said he was “flustered” and “lashing out,” and asked: “Is Donald Trump OK?”

Conway replied: “NO. Trump is definitely NOT okay.”

And the answer to the Harris campaign’s question is:



❌ NO. Trump is definitely NOT okay. pic.twitter.com/yX0CeKi4KE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 25, 2024

Conway also shared a link to his new political action committee, the Anti-Psychopath PAC.

Conway’s PAC had anti-Trump billboards placed around Milwaukee during last week’s Republican National Convention, reminding voters that the GOP was in the process of nominating a “convicted felon,” a “criminal” and a “psycho.”

The organization also just released a new anti-Trump video:

Conway was a Trump critic throughout his presidency despite being married at the time to Kellyanne Conway, who served in the White House under Trump.

The two announced last year they were getting divorced.