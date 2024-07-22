George Conway Trolls His Ex Kellyanne Conway With Stark Reminder About Trump

Conservative attorney George Conway openly mocked his ex, Kellyanne Conway, over an attack she launched on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kellyanne Conway, who served as Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and then as an adviser in his administration, appeared on Fox News after President Joe Biden dropped the bombshell news that he would not seek reelection in November.

The notorious purveyor of “alternative facts” declared on the conservative network that Harris, who has now received multiple high-profile endorsements for the Oval Office, including from Biden himself, does “not speak well, she does not work hard […] and she should not be the standard-bearer” for the Democratic Party.

George Conway hit back with a quote-post on X, formerly Twitter, about former president and current GOP presidential nominee Trump.

“Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump,” he snarked.

Not everyone can express themselves as eloquently and with such exquisite turns of phrase as Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/O8O8w65MqW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 22, 2024

The Conways, who share four children, announced in early 2023 that they were to divorce after 22 years of marriage.

Their relationship was once described by Vanity Fair’s Bess Levin as “one of the greatest mysteries of the 21st century,” owing to Kellyanne Conway’s staunch support of Trump compared with George Conway’s blistering condemnation of his wife’s onetime boss.

George Conway has been a fierce critic of the twice-impeached ex-POTUS and last week launched the Anti-Psychopath political action committee which aimed to “highlight the existential threat Donald Trump poses to democracy and remind voters of the former president’s mental unfitness for office.”

