George Eastham: 1966 England World Cup winner dies at 88

George Eastham in action during an International match at Wembley Stadium in 1966 - Don Morley/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

George Eastham, one of the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, has died at the age of 88.

The forward made 19 international appearances and was part of manager Sir Alf Ramsey’s squad at the World Cup 58 years ago, though he did not play in the final against Germany, when England won the trophy for the only time in their history.

The Football Association said it was “saddened” by Eastham’s passing and “our condolences go to George’s family and friends”.

Eastham played for Newcastle United and Arsenal before joining Stoke for £35,000 shortly after the 1966 World Cup.

He played 194 times for the Potters and scored the winner for them in the 1972 League Cup final when they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley.

Eastham was also involved in a 1963 court case which improved players’ freedom to move between clubs in a major reforming of the British transfer market.

He was awarded an OBE for his services to football in 1973, the year before he retired from playing and went on to manage Stoke from March 1977 to January 1978.

George Eastham, centre, plays for Stoke City FC - Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty

After the end of his career in Britain, Eastham emigrated to South Africa, where he worked as a football coach and became a vocal opponent of the apartheid regime.

Stoke said they were “immensely saddened” by the passing of a club legend and would wear black armbands for their game at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

They also plan to pay tribute to Eastham at their home game against Leeds United on Dec 26.

The club added: “Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time. George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning squad.

“He went on to represent the club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white.

“He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.”

The England team celebrate with Jules Rimet after the Fifa World Cup final between England and West Germany in 1966 - Popperfoto/Rolls Press

The FA said in a statement: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of George Eastham OBE at the age of 88. George won 19 caps in his Three Lions career and was a member of our 1966 World Cup-winning squad. Our condolences go to George’s family and friends.”

Eastham made his breakthrough as a youngster with Ards in Northern Ireland, going on to make 124 and 207 league appearances for Newcastle and Arsenal respectively before moving to the Potteries.

Stoke fans paid tribute to Eastham on Saturday.

David Berry told Stoke-on-Trent Live: “Sad to hear that. Great player who I watched at Wembley in 1972, with my dad. Times when Vale and Stoke fans supported BOTH teams. RIP George and condolences to your family and friends.”

Paul Davies added: “I recall George taking Coventry apart in the early 70’s at Highfield Road. A class act.”