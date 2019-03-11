Former heavyweight champion George Foreman wrote a touching message to his daughter Freeda Foreman on Sunday, one day after she was found unresponsive inside her Houston, Texas, home.“First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever,” Foreman wrote on Twitter. “Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”Freeda Foreman became a professional boxer in 2000 but retired to raise her family and become a boxing promoter.Also Read: Luke Perry-Hosted 'SNL' From 1993 to Re-Air on SaturdayHouston’s NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported that officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to her home around 6:13 p.m. on Friday night and found her unresponsive.Homicide investigators determined there was no foul play, according to KTRK.George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He retired in 1997 at the age of 48, with a final record of 76 wins (68 knockouts) and 5 losses. He later became the face of the George Foreman Grill.Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE– George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019Read original story George Foreman Pays Tribute to His Daughter After Her Death, Asks for ‘Just One More Day’ At TheWrap

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman wrote a touching message to his daughter Freeda Foreman on Sunday, one day after she was found unresponsive inside her Houston, Texas, home.

“First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever,” Foreman wrote on Twitter. “Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”

Freeda Foreman became a professional boxer in 2000 but retired to raise her family and become a boxing promoter.

Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reported that officers with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to her home around 6:13 p.m. on Friday night and found her unresponsive.

Homicide investigators determined there was no foul play, according to KTRK.

George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. He retired in 1997 at the age of 48, with a final record of 76 wins (68 knockouts) and 5 losses. He later became the face of the George Foreman Grill.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE

– George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019





