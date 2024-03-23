George Galloway damned by MPs as ‘stain on democracy’ for ‘lurid untruths’ about Princess of Wales

George Galloway has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories - PA

George Galloway has been condemned by MPs as a “stain on British democracy” for spreading conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales, including speculating that she was “dead”.

The recently re-elected MP was branded “the lowest of the low” for “platforming untruths” about the Princess.

Mr Galloway made a return to Parliament at the beginning of this month after winning the Rochdale by-election as a candidate for his Workers Party of Britain.

In recent weeks he has voiced conspiracy theories about the Princess on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on his online chat show, The Mother of All Talk Shows.

On March 14, he posted on X: “Princess Kate has been missing for almost 80 days. There’ve been three faked photos and millions of rumours. What are the royals covering up? Is she dead or has she downed tools?”

On Friday morning – just hours before the Princess would reveal the news about her cancer treatment – he claimed that a video obtained by The Sun newspaper of her visiting a farm shop in Windsor had been faked.

“It’s clearly not Kate Middleton in the Sun video,” he said. “It’s a woman 20 years younger and the royals haven’t confirmed its authenticity. Kate hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas Day.”

On his talk show, Mr Galloway has meanwhile twice hosted David Clews, a notorious conspiracy theorist, allowing him to air wild theories about the Princess’s absence from the public eye.

In a programme broadcast on March 16, Clews said there was a “high risk that [the Princess] may be dead because they’ve not provided evidence that she’s still alive”.

At the end of his interview, Mr Galloway said: “David Clews… more power to your elbow and may everyone follow you. Thanks for that feast of speculation which may turn out to be fact.”

In another show with Mr Galloway last week, Clews claimed she could be in “some kind of vegetative or mental state where she’s incapable of speaking”.

MPs in other parties condemned Mr Galloway for spreading the theories. Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrats’ chief whip, said: “George Galloway’s style of politics is a stain on British democracy, and has no place in Parliament.

“Giving oxygen to conspiracy theories like this is the lowest of the low. He should be ashamed of himself.”

‘Platforming untruths and speculation’

Tim Loughton, the Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “George Galloway has always been known for his love of conspiracy theories but returning to Parliament as an elected representative brings responsibilities to make sure you are not platforming untruths and irresponsible speculation that could influence people.

“Some of the fantasies that have been put around about the Princess of Wales are hurtful and malign and fall well below the standards expected of an MP.”

Dame Priti Patel, a former home secretary, criticised the “grossly insensitive and unkind comments”. “Such comments are a stark contrast to the compassionate and dutiful manner of HRH our much loved Princess of Wales, who we all send our love and best wishes to for a healthy and blessed recovery,” she said.

Labour’s Dame Margaret Hodge said: “These comments are abhorrent. Perpetuating such vile conspiracy theories is disgraceful. Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to their privacy at this distressing time.”

After the Princess’s announcement on Friday, MPs united across party lines to condemn the pressure she had been put under. Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said she had been “unfairly treated” on social media while the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the “lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks”.

The criticism of Mr Galloway comes at a time of heightened concern about conspiracy theories infiltrating Parliament, with The Telegraph revealing in December that MPs are to be given resources aimed at helping them tackle disinformation.

Mr Galloway was approached for comment.