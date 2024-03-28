George Gilbey, Former Gogglebox Star, Has Died Aged 40

George Gilbey outside the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2014 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

British reality star George Gilbey has died at the age of 40.

George was one of the earliest cast members of Gogglebox, joining the show in its second series back in 2013, where he passed comment on the week’s TV alongside his mum and stepfather, Linda and Pete.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was reported that George had died following a fall at his place of work earlier that day.

In a statement paying tribute, Channel 4 said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy. pic.twitter.com/VMp1XkxvPG — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) March 27, 2024

George initially stayed with Gogglebox for two seasons, before leaving the show to take part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

After sharing the CBB house with stars including boxing manager Kellie Maloney, soap star Claire King, dancer James Jordan and actor Gary Busey, George made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place.

Several of George’s former Celebrity Big Brother housemates have also been paying their respects on social media following the news of his death:

Breaks my 💔 but @georgegilbey you are well and truely going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii!

Love you GG 💔🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/nGEdnKs8Qe — Ricci Guarnaccio (@RicciGuarnaccio) March 27, 2024

George and his family eventually returned to Gogglebox in 2016, where he remained for four more series.

Story continues

After George made the decision to leave the show, his mum and stepfather, Linda and Pete, remained with Gogglebox until 2020. Pete died of bowel cancer the following year.

George was also father to a seven-year-old daughter, Amelie.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: