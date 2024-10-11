George Lopez Says It ‘Seems Like The Right Time’ For Major Move In Comedy Career

George Lopez has revealed that he’s set to retire from stand-up comedy.

The comedian and actor told talk show host Tamron Hall that his upcoming hour-long special on Amazon’s Prime Video platform “is the last one.”

“I’ve subjected the American people to enough of my crap,” joked Lopez in a clip first shared by Deadline on Thursday.

When asked why he had made the decision now, Lopez told Hall that it “seems like the right time.”

“It’s been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and, in respect to it, I just think it’s a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point,” the comedian said before turning to his daughter Mayan Lopez, his co-star on the NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez.”

He added, “I want to spend more time with her and I love the show.”

George Lopez previously addressed retirement rumors back in 2021 and noted that his 2020 Netflix special — “We’ll Do It For Half” — could be his last.

“Stand-up was an engine that took me further than I ever imagined that I would have ever gone and I couldn’t have gone there alone,” he told “Daily Blast LIVE.”

“So it doesn’t mean that I don’t love it, it doesn’t mean that I’ll never appreciate it because every morning that I get up, I thank the ability to make people laugh first.”

He also pointed to his upcoming 60th birthday at the time.

“Would I enjoy spending the next 10 years enjoying the things that I’ve been able to do the last 40 years? Yes,” he said.

The now 63-year-old comedian, whose work in entertainment has spanned four decades, told Time magazine in September that he sees his career coming to a close.

“I’ve missed a lot of sunsets and years of traveling,” he said.

He continued, “I was standing in the elevator the other day, and a lady said, ‘Wow, that guy looks like an old George Lopez.’ And I said, ‘I feel like an old George Lopez.’”

Lopez’s upcoming Prime Video special, part of his “ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT! Comedy” tour, was shot in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater last month.

The retirement news arrives as the third season of “Lopez vs Lopez” is set to premiere on NBC on Oct. 18.

