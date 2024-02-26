George Michael honoured with brand new collectable coins

A collectable coin celebrating George Michael has been unveiled by the Royal Mint.

The coin features the singer-songwriter's signature look from his debut solo album Faith.

It is the latest in the Mint's Music Legends series, following David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Queen.

Designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana, the new collectable coin portrays a headshot of Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses and an engraving of the refrain of Faith. The colours black and red feature on a selection of the coins.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: "From his debut with Wham! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style.

"Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy."

Ms Deiana said: "It's amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael's song."

The coin has been officially approved by Michael's estate and its release follows Last Christmas topping the UK charts, 39 years after its initial release.

The festive track made history after it completed the longest journey to the Christmas number one, according to the Official Charts Company.

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016, aged 53.

He has been remembered for his philanthropy as well as his musical talent as one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with numerous stories of his compassion, kindness and generosity having emerged.

A statement from George Michael Entertainment said: "He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way."

Prices for the coins start from £15.50 for a £5 denomination brilliant uncirculated coin, with a colour version available for £24.50.

A 2oz gold coin, with a denomination of £200, is available for £5,305.