George R.R. Martin Teased He'll Reveal "Everything That's Gone Wrong" With "House Of The Dragon," And Everybody's On Pins And Needles

🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead. 🚨

If you've recently felt some type of way about House of the Dragon, you're not the only one.

Novelist George R.R. Martin might be far from finishing The Winds of Winter, the next installment to the Song of Fire and Ice book series that inspired the hit TV shows, but he apparently has some words for HBO's House of the Dragon.

In a new blog post, the Game of Thrones creator revealed he'll write about "everything that's gone wrong with" the HBO spinoff series, which just finished airing its second season in early August.

For years, George has used his blog to provide updates on production and the status of his next book. Now, he's speaking on The House of the Dragon, which is based on his novel Fire & Blood, and I'm intrigued.

"I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that's gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will," he wrote.

"Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra's day, when we turn away from gloom," George said, referencing his attendance at the Burning of Zozobra festival in Sante Fe, New Mexico. "It is Santa Fe's way of devouring the darkness, to clear the way for the light and joy that will hopefully mark the new year. And believe me we need that, more than ever before," he continued. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

"The world, the country, and yes, certainly me. This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat. I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will… I was away from my computer traveling from July 15 to August 15, so a lot of things that needed saying did not get said."

George's foreboding message toward House of the Dragon is a bit surprising since the creator is an executive producer on the series. Regarding the earlier episodes of Season 2, he praised the "very dark" storytelling and the epic dragon battle between Melys and Vhagar.

HBO

For Season 2's fourth episode, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," George said in a July 11 post, "Has there ever been a dragon battle to match it?"

"I seem to recall that 'Reign of Fire' had a few scenes where a dozen dragons were wheeling through the skies. So, okay, maybe that was a bigger scene, with more dragons on screen…but a better battle? I don't think so. Our guys knocked this one out of the castle." Courtesy of HBO

After the first two episodes, GRRM wrote on his blog, "both episodes were just great. Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all.)"

George goes on to praise the actors' performances, including the brand new character, the dog infamously kicked by the assassins in "A Son for a Son." Ollie Upton/HBO

Many fans had gripes about how the final episode of Season 2 played out, among other changes to major characters from the book like Nettles and the dragon Sheepstealer, so the creator's anticipated comments might resonate with the fanbase at large.

Theo Whiteman

No dragon fights, no battles, no squabbles, no casualties. Just exposition and setup for next season…I’m goin to bed…#demthrones #demdragons #HOTD pic.twitter.com/Qko6LRU1CE — First Brokage (@bmthreezy) August 5, 2024

George R.R. Martin's latest impending comments on House of the Dragon really got the internet talking. Here's what they're saying:

a genuine and very serious take on here is that the writer whose work is being adapted should shut up about any critique he might have because poor little indie record-breaking mega franchise hbo show might suffer — 🇵🇸 (@aryasmercy) August 30, 2024

The HotD writer’s room waiting for GRRM’s blog post: pic.twitter.com/speNbXgy5q — Quinn The GM (@quinnthegm) August 30, 2024

How is G.R.R.M., the writer of the source material, “wrong” for voicing out his opinion on how his own story is adapted… LMAO. pic.twitter.com/Zcd9V6yhIk — Natasha (@WidowedNatasha) August 30, 2024

grrm after he woke up today https://t.co/779FQZSckZ pic.twitter.com/HOWZQtuu4u — rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) August 30, 2024

Me waiting for George RR Martin to absolutely shred Ryan Condal and Sarah Hess on his not a blog: pic.twitter.com/V2cqMsP7UZ — Alaska (@Alaska0420) August 30, 2024

grrm officially hating hotd and trashing that show feels so freeing to me like finally we have the ultimate argument against those fans. he hates u!! cope!! u are not canon!! bye pic.twitter.com/DaVNq1RGs2 — sarah (@daenerysyen) August 30, 2024

people thinking grrm is gonna talk shit about the lesbians and character plots in his blog post but its just going to be 10 pages of how the dragons are not like that — Marina ✨ (@dyingnome) August 30, 2024

🚨 Negativity 🚨if i was george i’d be pissed too. a lot of their complaints boiled down too “it was misogynistic so we changed it lol” no it wasn’t??? and now your story sucks and doesn’t make sense but you’re talking in interviews like you’re morally superior to me stfu — amber (@__amberlaughs) August 30, 2024

