George R.R. Martin Teased He'll Reveal "Everything That's Gone Wrong" With "House Of The Dragon," And Everybody's On Pins And Needles

BuzzFeed
·5 min read

🚨 Warning: Spoilers ahead. 🚨

If you've recently felt some type of way about House of the Dragon, you're not the only one.

Daenerys Targaryen standing on a beach, looking determined, with a dragon in the background
Theo Whiteman

Novelist George R.R. Martin might be far from finishing The Winds of Winter, the next installment to the Song of Fire and Ice book series that inspired the hit TV shows, but he apparently has some words for HBO's House of the Dragon.

George R. R. Martin is wearing a paisley vest over a dark shirt, a patterned tie, and a black cap. He has a white beard and large glasses
Amanda Edwards / WireImage

In a new blog post, the Game of Thrones creator revealed he'll write about "everything that's gone wrong with" the HBO spinoff series, which just finished airing its second season in early August.

Group photo of House of the Dragon cast and creators including George R.R. Martin, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Paddy Considine at an event
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

For years, George has used his blog to provide updates on production and the status of his next book. Now, he's speaking on The House of the Dragon, which is based on his novel Fire & Blood, and I'm intrigued.

Emma D'Arcy, in elaborate medieval-style attire, stands between two dragons against a rocky landscape
Theo Whiteman

"I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that's gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will," he wrote.

George R.R. Martin smiles while wearing a black suit, a black cap, and a bandana, attending an event

"The world, the country, and yes, certainly me. This has not been a good year for anyone, with war everywhere and fascism on the rise… and on a more personal level, I have had a pretty wretched year as well, one full of stress, anger, conflict, and defeat. I need to talk about some of that, and I will, I will… I was away from my computer traveling from July 15 to August 15, so a lot of things that needed saying did not get said."

George R. R. Martin, author, wearing a patterned vest and black cap, speaks into a microphone while gesturing with his hand
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

George's foreboding message toward House of the Dragon is a bit surprising since the creator is an executive producer on the series. Regarding the earlier episodes of Season 2, he praised the "very dark" storytelling and the epic dragon battle between Melys and Vhagar.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke in a medieval-style room with a large fireplace and rustic furniture, in a scene from "House of the Dragon."
HBO

For Season 2's fourth episode, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," George said in a July 11 post, "Has there ever been a dragon battle to match it?"

Two knights watch two dragons flying high in the sky, their spears pointing upward

"I seem to recall that 'Reign of Fire' had a few scenes where a dozen dragons were wheeling through the skies. So, okay, maybe that was a bigger scene, with more dragons on screen…but a better battle? I don't think so. Our guys knocked this one out of the castle."

Courtesy of HBO

After the first two episodes, GRRM wrote on his blog, "both episodes were just great. Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did.) Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all.)"

James McAvoy and another person holding a lit torch in a medieval-style setting, both wearing rugged, period-appropriate clothing

George goes on to praise the actors' performances, including the brand new character, the dog infamously kicked by the assassins in "A Son for a Son."

Ollie Upton/HBO

Many fans had gripes about how the final episode of Season 2 played out, among other changes to major characters from the book like Nettles and the dragon Sheepstealer, so the creator's anticipated comments might resonate with the fanbase at large.

A woman with long, grey hair and a burgundy sweater looks into the distance against a mountainous background
Theo Whiteman

Twitter: @bmthreezy

George R.R. Martin's latest impending comments on House of the Dragon really got the internet talking. Here's what they're saying:

Twitter: @aryasmercy

Twitter: @quinnthegm

Twitter: @WidowedNatasha

HBO / Twitter: @Targ_Nation

Netflix / Twitter: @Alaska0420

VH1 / Twitter: @daenerysyen

Twitter: @dyingnome

Twitter: @__amberlaughs

What do you think George will write about House of the Dragon in his next blog posts? What did you think about Season 2? Let's discuss this in the comments.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories