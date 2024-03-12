Georgetown, after Big East Tournament run, in talks to make Darnell Haney permanent head coach

Georgetown interim coach Darnell Haney gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UConn in the finals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Georgetown forward Graceann Bennett took the microphone Monday night after the Big East championship game and broke the news that Darnell Haney would soon have the interim removed from his title as the Hoyas head coach.

Haney took over Georgetown in October, following the death of head coach Tasha Butts, who was hired just last April and never got a chance to coach the Hoyas. Haney had been hired by Butts to be her top assistant.

He has led the Hoyas through their grief to a 22-11 record, and a run through the conference tournament that ended Monday with a 78-42 loss to UConn.

“I am so elated an overjoyed for the future of the program and just so grateful that I had this opportunity to learn from him for the year,” Bennett said. “There's much more to come for Georgetown women's basketball with coach Haney has head coach.”

Haney, who became emotional as Bennett spoke, credited Butts with putting together a team and staff who were able to succeed despite what they have collectively been through.

“These young women and this staff they just wanted to find a way to win,” he said. “They wanted to see success. And they listened and they persevered and they got to the next thing. And when we would lose a game, I couldn't be mad at them because they gave everything they got.”

His players have credited Haney with keeping the team focused, giving them clear goals and a family-like culture that had everyone caring.

“Taking a group of women who really don’t know what direction to look in when that happens and knowing that it could go really bad really fast, him being able to just get us together and put us on a path that is continuing to be difficult and hard and tiring, but so rewarding,” guard Kelsey Ransom said.

The team's semifinal victory over Creighton put them in it's first-ever Big East title game and came on the day Butts would have turned 42 years old.

“I think it speaks to truly her hand in this season,” Bennett said. “I'm a very spiritual person and I have no doubt in my mind that the way things happened for us and that energy was divine.”

Haney said he has always believed that with hard work and specific goals, at the proper time, things would work out. He said that's the culture he's been trying to instill in his team, with the ultimate goal of becoming an NCAA Tournament team.

His team has played themselves into a position to at least be considered if not for an NCAA berth than at least to continue playing this postseason.

And while contract talks are still ongoing, Haney, has coached his way into a job he could only dream about as a child.

“Just to know that I'm going to be the head coach in a situation to even walk the halls of the great John Thompson, I'm just so thankful and so proud to be able to do that.”

