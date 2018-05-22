Georgetown Football Player Walks for the First Time at Graduation After Spinal Cord Injury

A Georgetown football player, who was paralyzed during his sophomore year, stood up and walked for the first time since the injury during his college graduation.

Not only did Ty Williams, of Montgomery County, Md., get a standing ovation at the ceremony, but with the help of his girlfriend, Alexa, a few volunteers and a walker, Williams was able to get out of his wheelchair and walk across the stage himself.

While it was clear the journey across the stage wasn’t easy, the moment marked a milestone in his education — graduating with a bachelor’s degree in government — and in his health.

During the first football game of the 2015 season, Williams, a linebacker for the Georgetown Hoyas, broke his neck and suffered a spinal cord injury that ended his sports career and left him paralyzed.

For the next two-and-a-half years, Williams was in and out of different hospitals for rehabilitation.

While Williams used a wheelchair, he continued to be a member of the team, attending practices and remaining on the roster.

During the rest of his college career, his biggest goal was to walk again, and during his graduation, that dream was realized.

Williams plans to stay at Georgetown following his graduation to pursue his master's degree in sports management.

RELATED STORIES

19-Year-Old Puts on Hospital Graduation for His Terminally Ill Mother

Daughter Gets Surprise Visit From Military Dad at Her College Graduation

College Student Walks Across Graduation Stage With Beloved Service Dog

Related Articles: