Georgia counties urge state elections board to stop changing rules ahead of November

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — County election officials in Georgia are asking the State Election Board to stop changing the rules ahead of the November election, citing concerns about creating unnecessary confusion for poll workers and voters.

The state board has been considering a slew of rule proposals in recent months and has adopted several of them. At a meeting Monday, state board members adopted a new rule having to do with certification of election results and indicated they planned to consider more rules at a meeting on Sept. 20.

Any rules adopted at the September meeting would take effect 20 days later, after overseas and military ballots have started to go out and just as in-person early voting is about to begin.

The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials, known as GAVREO, said in a statement Tuesday that its members are “gravely concerned” that any additional changes will disrupt poll worker preparation and training that is already underway.

“Any last-minute changes to the rules risk undermining the public’s trust in the electoral process and place undue pressure on the individuals responsible for managing the polls and administering the election,” organization president W. Travis Doss Jr. said in the statement. "This could ultimately lead to errors or delays in voting, which is the last thing anyone wants.”

Two members of the five-person State Election Board — the nonpartisan chair and the lone Democrat on the panel — have similarly expressed concerns about enacting new rules so close to the November election. But a trio of Republican members who have won the praise of former President Donald Trump have pushed ahead with adopting new rules.

“We urge the State Election Board to seriously consider the impact of further rule changes and to prioritize the integrity and smooth operation of the upcoming election," Doss said in the GAVREO statement. "Our poll workers, election administrators and voters deserve clarity and consistency in the rules that will guide this critical process.”

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump's Former Press Secretary Shows DNC A Troubling Text With Melania

    As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot

    The former president does not like being called this one word.

  • Please, Mr. Trump -- just leave

    One of the greatest pities of this election cycle is there is no Republican version of George Clooney, who urged Biden to withdraw from the presidency. Would any Republican have the courage to do the same to Trump?

  • Oh, Brother! Chris Cuomo Has Some Truth Bombs to Drop

    CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told

  • Giuliani is no-show in court conference after not complying with subpoena

    Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April

  • Trump Fuming Because Harris ‘Will NOT Do’ Fox News Debate

    Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but

  • Ex-RNC Chair Spots Most 'Ironic Moment In Political History' At Democratic Convention

    Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.

  • 7 Best Zingers At Trump That Brought Down The House At Democratic Convention

    Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.

  • Van Jones Says He Had ‘Spiritual’ Epiphany After Obama DNC Speeches

    CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re

  • Trump to participate in Fox News town hall after debate doesn’t materialize

    Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…

  • 'I made a grave mistake': Meet the Republicans stumping for Harris

    A onetime MAGA pundit, a former congressman and former White House officials are among the Republicans endorsing Kamala Harris at the DNC.

  • Michelle Obama Asks Who’s Gonna Tell Trump He Might Be Seeking ‘One Of Those Black Jobs’

    The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."

  • Stephen Colbert Figures Out Where Melania Trump Is Hiding

    The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.

  • Retired conservative federal judge urges Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from office

    A former conservative federal appellate judge is urging the Supreme Court to keep Donald Trump off the ballot, arguing the ex-president’s effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss was “broader” than South Carolina’s secession from the US that triggered the Civil War.

  • JD Vance Risks Unforgivable Cheese Faux Pas in Philadelphia

    JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit

  • ‘That just absolutely killed fundraising’: RFK Jr.’s running mate admits they’re considering joining forces with Trump

    Kennedy campaign spent more than $7m in July but only brought in $5.6m

  • ‘Normal’ Trump Can’t Stop Talking About Those ‘Weird’ Accusations

    Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with

  • Trump Campaign Brazenly Steals Kamala Harris’ Beyoncé Anthem

    Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her 2016 album Lemonade at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As

  • Aides Furious Biden Was ‘Cut Out of Prime Time’ on His Big Night

    Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo

  • JD Vance Twists Gov. Andy Beshear's Abortion Remarks Into Sick Accusation

    Trump's running mate claimed the Kentucky Democrat was "wishing" harm on Vance's family with his comments about pregnancies caused by sexual assault.