Georgia deadly high school shooting

Latest Stories
- Sky News
Mum pays tribute to husband and three sons found dead in Surrey house
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
- CNN
Man on trial in France accused of repeatedly drugging and having his wife raped by at least 50 strangers for almost 10 years
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
- CBC
N.S. teacher accused of serious sex offences charged with breaching conditions
A Nova Scotia school teacher charged earlier this summer with serious sex offences has been released from jail after being arrested on the weekend.Nicole MacLeod, 36, appeared in Truro provincial court on Wednesday morning to face a number of sex-related charges and one new charge of breaching her previous release conditions.The Murray Siding, N.S., woman was charged in June with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually ex
- ABC News
Genetic genealogy leads to man's arrest in 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor
A man has been arrested in the 1993 rape and murder of his 19-year-old neighbor in Indiana after he was linked to the case through genetic genealogy, authorities said. On March 24, 1993, Carmen Van Huss' father went to her Indianapolis apartment to check on her after she didn't show up for work. "There were obvious signs of a struggle, including a knocked over table, clothing thrown on the floor, a large pooling of blood near the victim’s head, and blood spatter around the victim’s body," the probable cause affidavit said.
- People
Husband and Wife Drowned Together as Yacht Sank in Sicily, Autopsy Finds
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
- People
Suspect in Killing of College Student ID'd After Tipster Claims to Know Him from 'Sugar Daddy' Website
Muna Pandey was fatally shot in her apartment, per Houston police, who identified and arrested suspect Bobby Shah
- SWNS
Disabled woman is only resident living in 50-room care home
A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.
- Global News
Man convicted of impaired driving in Ontario ordered to jail after appeal fails
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
- The Canadian Press
Suspect in deadly Vancouver stranger attacks was on probation: VPD chief
VANCOUVER — The suspect in a pair of "unprovoked stranger assaults" in downtown Vancouver that left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning was on probation for a 2023 assault and had 60 previous police interactions, Vancouver's police chief said.
- CBC
Toronto police searching for suspects in ATM fraud investigation
Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation that defrauded a senior of more than $10,000.Officers responded to a report of a fraud in the area of Spadina Road and Heath Street on June 6, police said in a news release issued Wednesday.On May 22, roughly two weeks before the incident was reported, police say an 88-year-old man was using an ATM, when two men entered the bank. One of the men used the machine next to the elderly man
- People
“1,000-Lb. Sisters”' Amy Slaton Arrested at Zoo for Drug Possession, Child Endangerment: Police
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
- PA Media: UK News
Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old man in park
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
- CBC
Tyler Greening 'truly hated' himself after vicious PWC attack on teen, court hears
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
- CBC
Bagman in Saskatoon grandparent scam sentenced to jail time for fraud
A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to helping defraud Saskatoon seniors is going to jail.Earlier this year, Ahmad Ebadi admitted to his role in a fraud wave that bilked seniors concerned about their loved ones out of thousands of dollars before Christmas 2022. He came to provincial court Wednesday for sentencing.Defence lawyer Logan Marchand and prosecutor Carol Carlson agreed that Ebadi should serve between one-and-a-half and two years, but they disagreed where the time should be served. Carlson a
- The Canadian Press
Alabama sets mid-October execution date for man who killed 5 in ax and gun attack
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.
- People
Where Is Fugitive Mom Who Fled to India After Police Say She Claimed She Sold Her 6-Year-Old Son?
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
- Miami Herald
Texas man arrested after cruise ship reached Fort Lauderdale. He’s accused of sexual battery
Juan Campos, 28, was arrested Sunday at a cruise terminal in South Florida.
- People
Drunk Fla. Teen Allegedly Ran Over, Dragged Toddler Through Gated Community: Police
Asher Lepping, 2, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital on Sept. 2, according to authorities.
- CBC
Needles, knives and a deadly fire: Eastern Ontario town grapples with 'inevitable' tragedy
Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni
- CBC
Man accused of grabbing 14-year-old girl now facing charges in 5 separate incidents
Ottawa police have announced a third batch of assault and forcible confinement charges against a 19-year-old Ottawa man.Last week, police asked the public for help after a 14-year-old girl was grabbed in a residential area of Orléans near Tenth Line Road and St. Joseph Boulevard.The following day, police announced two charges of assault and two of forcible confinement against the 19-year-old, adding the suspect had been charged "in relation to a similar incident from April 2024," also in Orléans