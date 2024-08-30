Georgia election workers want Giuliani watches and Mercedes seized

Two US election workers who successfully sued Rudy Giuliani for over $140m (£106m) for defamation have asked a court to seize some of his assets.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have filed a court order asking the former New York City mayor to relinquish multiple properties, dozens of luxury watches, a Mercedes-Benz and other personal items in the next seven days.

Mr Giuliani falsely accused the pair of tampering with votes during the 2020 election.

In July, a federal judge dismissed a bankruptcy case by Mr Giuliani, leaving Trump's former lawyer without protection from his creditors.

Ms Freeman and Ms Moss are now asking for Mr Giuliani's condo in New York, worth an estimated $6m, according to CNN, and his condo in Palm Beach, Florida, worth an estimated $3.5m.

They are also seeking three of his New York Yankees World Series rings, one of which is valued at roughly $30,000.

Lawyers for the two said if Mr Giuliani does not meet their requests in a timely manner, they will seek other remedies.

Their lawyers accused Mr Giuliani of a history of “evasion, obstruction, and outright disobedience" and said "that strategy reaches the end of the line here".

Mr Giuliani is currently appealing the defamation judgement.

"The appeal of the objectively unreasonable $148 million verdict hasn't even been heard, yet opposing counsel continues to take steps designed to harass and intimidate the mayor," Mr Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman said in an email to Reuters.

In December, a jury found Mr Giuliani liable for defamation for spreading lies about Ms Freeman and Ms Moss, two former election workers from Georgia, when he accused them of tampering with votes.

The judge ordered Mr Giuliani to pay millions in damages, including more than $16m each for emotional distress.

The women said they had to endure threats and harassment after being targeted by Mr Giuliani.

He filed for bankruptcy shortly after the decision.

Other legal troubles still await Mr Giuliani, once dubbed "America's Mayor".

In May, he pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges in what prosecutors say was a "fake elector" scheme to declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election in Arizona.

Mr Giuliani was charged alongside 17 others for his alleged role in that scheme.